Watch Video: Tanker Hit By Drone Off Oman, Two Indian Seafarers Missing; 9 Rescued

MT Petro Dolphin Attack: Two Indian seafarers have gone missing after a tanker carrying 11 Indian crew members was reportedly targeted in a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on October 11. Nine crew members have been rescued and are safe, while local Coast Guard teams continue search-and-rescue operations for the two missing Indians.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Indian authorities were working with their counterparts in Oman to locate the missing seafarers and support the rescue operation. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and Indian nationals working aboard vessels in the region.

Drone Attack on Tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage, Oman; Two Indian Seafarers Missing A total of 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were on board; 10 were rescued safely, while the Coast Guard is searching for the missing seafarers. Oman/New Delhi, October 11, 2026: The Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, which was awaiting berthing at Sohar Anchorage, Oman, was reportedly attacked by a drone. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 AM local time on October 11. Following the incident, two Indian seafarers are reported missing, while 10 crew members have been rescued safely. According to preliminary information received from the relevant sources, a total of 12 crew members were on board the tanker at the time of the incident. They comprised 11 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi national. #MTPETRODOLPHIN #DroneAttack #Oman #SoharAnchorage #IndianSeafarers #MissingSeafarers #SeafarersSafety #MaritimeSecurity #TankerAttack #IndianCrew #CoastGuard #SearchAndRescue #ShippingNews #MaritimeNews #IndianMariners #DGMA #DGShipping #MarineSafety #BreakingNews #VoiceOfSea @dgshipping_IN @MEAIndia @sarbanandsonwal @Shantanu_bjp @PMOIndia @InSeaandshore — Marine Tanks (Voice of Sea) (@MarineTanksInd) October 11, 2026







MT Petro Dolphin Attacked Off Oman

According to Sonowal, the tanker MT Petro Dolphin came under a drone attack while positioned at Sohar Anchorage on Sunday. The vessel was carrying 11 Indian seafarers at the time of the incident.

In a post on X, the minister confirmed that nine crew members had been rescued and said efforts to find the remaining two were continuing.

“On Oct 11, tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing. Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said.

The Indian government is coordinating with the relevant agencies as search teams work to establish the whereabouts of the missing crew members.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing. Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2026







Indian Embassy In Muscat Monitoring Situation

The Embassy of India in Muscat has also confirmed that two of the 11 Indian seafarers aboard the tanker are reported missing. The diplomatic mission said it was maintaining contact with the authorities handling the incident.

In its statement on X, the embassy said: “The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT Petro Dolphin, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing. The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities.”

The vessel sails under the flag of Nicaragua. Further details about the circumstances of the attack and the identities of the missing seafarers were not provided in the supplied statements.

Another Vessel With Indian Crew Attacked Earlier

The latest incident comes days after another commercial ship carrying Indian nationals was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On October 6, India condemned the attack on MT On Peace, a Panama-flagged vessel with 19 crew members, including 17 Indians. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 12 crew members were injured, among them 11 Indian nationals.

In its statement, the MEA said: “We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals.”

The ministry expressed concern over repeated incidents involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the region, calling for an end to attacks and the restoration of safe navigation through international waterways.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.

The search for the two missing Indian seafarers from MT Petro Dolphin remains ongoing, with Indian authorities continuing to coordinate with local agencies in Oman.