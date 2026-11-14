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Home > World News > Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

Dramatic videos captured the collision and the immediate rescue efforts, in an incident being described as the ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’.

A tanker reportedly lost control and crashed into an American Cruise Lines riverboat carrying 129 passengers at the Port of New Orleans. (Source:X)
A tanker reportedly lost control and crashed into an American Cruise Lines riverboat carrying 129 passengers at the Port of New Orleans. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:24 IST

Dramatic footage has emerged of a shocking collision near the Port of New Orleans in the United States, where an Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck a docked river cruise ship, causing the passenger vessel to tip over completely. Videos circulating on social media captured the terrifying moment the tanker moved towards the American Cruise Lines riverboat before the collision sent the smaller vessel capsizing. The incident took place on the afternoon of November 13, along the Mississippi River. The dramatic scenes and the efforts to help passengers escape the overturned boat have since drawn widespread attention online, with the incident being described as a ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’.

Tanker Loses Control Before Crashing Into Cruise Ship

According to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, the collision occurred after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker lost control and moved towards the riverboat. Footage of the incident shows the tanker gradually approaching the docked cruise ship before striking it with considerable force. The impact caused the passenger vessel to overturn, leaving people on board in a frightening situation. The videos also captured the immediate aftermath, as people began responding to the emergency and attempts were made to help passengers get off the capsized vessel.

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Emergency Calls Received Around 1:30 PM

Port of New Orleans Chief Melanie Montroll said during a news conference that authorities received calls about the collision at around 1:30 pm EST. By that time, people had already started trying to assist passengers as the riverboat tipped over. Passengers aboard the American Cruise Lines vessel also began disembarking following the collision, Mayor Moreno said during a later briefing.

‘Miracle on the Mississippi’ Draws Attention

The dramatic footage has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with viewers describing the incident as a frightening close call. The phrase ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’ has been used to describe the incident, reflecting the dramatic nature of the collision and the scenes that followed. The incident has once again drawn attention to safety concerns involving large commercial vessels and passenger boats navigating busy waterways.
Also Read: Watch Video: Australian PM’s ‘Because Of Your D**k?’ Joke Lands Him In Trouble, Climate Minister Fires Back; What Did They Say?

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Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?
Tags: 129 passengersAmerican Cruise LinesAtlantic Asphalt tankerCruise ship capsizeshome-hero-pos-1Miracle on the MississippiMississippi River collisionNew Orleans boat crashPort of New OrleansTanker crashes into cruise ship

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Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

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Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

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Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?
Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?
Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?
Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?
Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

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