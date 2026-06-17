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Home > World News > Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’

Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’

At the G7 Summit in France, Donald Trump sparked attention after praising a UAE-linked journalist, calling him 'handsome' and saying he 'should be in a movie', contrasting him with 'mean' American reporters.

Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says 'He Should Be In A Movie' (Image: X)
Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says 'He Should Be In A Movie' (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 14:00 IST

US President Donald Trump caused a stir at the G7 Summit in France when he made a surprise comment to a foreign journalist, saying that the reporter ‘should be in a movie’ on the stage. This came at a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where Trump seemingly looked up for a split second to watch a reporter in the room. Trump described the journalist as ‘a nice guy’ in his remarks, and compared him to American journalists, whom he and his family called ‘mean’. The comment was met with laughter from the attendees, adding a humorous and informal touch to the otherwise formal diplomatic gathering.

Watch The Video

What Happened Here?

When Trump met the UAE leader, he said to the reporter that he was from the UAE, according to the accounts of the meeting. If confirmed, Trump went on to say that the journalist was ‘a nice looking person’ and that he had a ‘pleasant presence’. He also remarked that the reporter could ‘be in a movie right now’ a comment that soon garnered a wide range of attention for its unusual tone in the context of a high-level international summit. The exchange was featured among the wider discussions happening at the G7 summit, where world leaders convened to discuss economic and geopolitical matters.

Trump And Journalists 

The episode further fueled Trump’s years long and often contentious, media relations, which have included public disparagement of US media coverage. He made this comment during the French remarks, though, that briefly moved away from confrontation and towards a moment of personal observation, where the element of humor and the element of spontaneity were combined. The summit was mostly a diplomatic session on the burning issues of the world’s major economies, but the fact that the exchange went viral shows that off the cuff comments from world leaders can get heard and go viral much more rapidly than the official agenda.

Also Read: Commercial Ships Face Fresh Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz Despite US-Iran Deal: Who fired on them?

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Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’
Tags: donald trumpfranceg7 summitmedia reactionUAE reporterViral Momentworld leaders

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Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’

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Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’
Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’
Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’
Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France, Says ‘He Should Be In A Movie’

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