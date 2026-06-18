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Home > World News > Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect

Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect

Donald Trump said Iran should be allowed to retain some ballistic missiles under the new US-Iran agreement, arguing that neighbors such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar also possess similar capabilities.

Trump Says Iran 'Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles' As New Deal Takes Effect (Image: ANI)
Trump Says Iran 'Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles' As New Deal Takes Effect (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 07:41 IST

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran ought to be permitted to retain certain ballistic missiles, as he justified the memorandum of understanding established between his administration and Tehran just prior to the agreement’s implementation. In a side discussion with the reporters in France, Trump has alleged it would be unfair to not allow Iran to have a ‘limited’ missile capability while other countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have similar weapons. The comments followed months of negotiations which culminated in the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran.

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Trump minimized ballistic missiles’ threat, defending the deal in comparison to nuclear weapons. He stated that while missiles could inflict localized damage they are not as dangerous a weapon as nuclear arms would be on a world-wide scale. His remarks seemed to be a shift in Washington’s policy on Iran’s missile program, which has been one of the top concerns for the United States and Israel. While missile restrictions will be considered in the future, Trump said the main point of the deal is stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons and not their non-missile conventional arms. The administration has said the remaining issues, including missile limitations, will be further discussed over the next 60 days.

US-Iran Sign 14-Point memorandum of understanding

Another significant step in the deal was when Iranian officials announced that both nations’ presidents formally signed the deal. The officials said that the memorandum was signed in digital form by top officials from both sides and then approved by the president. The accord, although important, did not immediately reveal the full text, sparking criticism from those who argued for more transparency and disclosure of the details of the agreement. Faced with increasing pressure, senior American officials subsequently summarized several parts of the deal, such as its plan for dealing with Iran’s enriched uranium reserves and future nuclear inspections.

Trump Calls The Deal ‘Diplomatic Success’

Trump also spoke of the deal as a ‘workable solution’ to the ongoing military confrontation. He said that a continuation of the military campaign against Iran could have caused significant economic damage, such as disturbing the international energy market and instability in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The US president said that an extended bombing campaign would have been too expensive and unsustainable, as it would have been difficult to maintain military resources and place a heavy burden on the global economy. Trump called the deal a diplomatic success and said it provides a chance to avoid worse escalation, while paving the way for more negotiations on Iran’s missile program, nuclear activities and on a ‘free-flowing dialogue’ on ‘regional security concerns’.

Also Read: Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?

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Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect
Tags: Trump Iran MissilesTrump Iran Missiles G7Trump Iran Should Have MissilesTrump Iran Should Have Missiles video

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Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect
Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect
Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect
Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect

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