Claims that the United States had agreed to the original 10-point proposal of Iran in ongoing ceasefire talks were strongly denied by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In an interview at a press conference, she made it clear that the plan that Tehran offered was never viable to the Trump administration. Leavitt says that the media reports that indicated the opposite were false and distorted the real position of the US government.

‘Thrown In The Garbage’: US Dismisses Iran’s 10-Point Proposal As ‘Completely Unacceptable’ — Watch Video

Leavitt characterized the initial offer of Iran as being fundamentally unsatisfactory, unacceptable and utterly rejected and did not align with the fundamental requirements or strategic expectations of the United States. She even went further to report that President Donald Trump and his negotiating team literally threw the plan in the garbage, which was the outright rejection of the offer by the administration. The comments were made against a backdrop of increased tensions after a shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran with each bloc making plans to have additional diplomatic negotiations. The initial suggestion was rejected, but Leavitt suggested that Iran offered a modified edition of its plan subsequently. This new proposal was considered more viable and it formed the foundation of further negotiation even the subsequent meetings to stabilise the region.







Notwithstanding such a change, there still exist considerable differences between Washington and Tehran especially when it comes to matters like uranium enrichment, sanctions, and dynamics in the region. The Trump administration has been keeping red lines particularly over the Iranian nuclear programme which is an indication that any conclusive deal must be in line with US strategic interests. In general, the remarks of Leavitt emphasize the dynamics and the instability of the ongoing diplomatic process. Although a ceasefire has paved the way to dialogue, the extreme counteroffering to what Iran had offered at the beginning indicates that there are significant divisions that may undermine the road to a permanent deal. The ensuing rounds of discussions will play a vital role in deciding whether both parties will be able to transcend rhetoric and come up with a lasting solution.

‘Finger On The Trigger’ Warning By Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu said Israel had its ‘finger on the trigger’ and was prepared to return to fighting at ‘any moment’. Lebanon’s civil defense service said 254 people had been killed in Israel’s strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday. The highest toll was in the capital Beirut, where Israeli strikes killed 91 people, it said. Residents said some of the Israeli strikes had come without the usual warnings for civilians to evacuate. Hezbollah, the Iran backed militant group in Lebanon, said early Thursday that it fired rockets at northern Israel in response to ‘ceasefire violations’. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned ‘in the strongest possible terms’ what he called indiscriminate Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying in a statement on X that Lebanon ‘must be fully covered’ by the ceasefire. Leaders of 13 European countries, Japan and Canada also issued a joint statement welcoming the ceasefire and calling for a swift end to hostilities in order to ‘avert a severe global energy crisis’. Iran also struck oil facilities in nearby Gulf countries, including a pipeline in Saudi Arabia that has been used to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, according to an oil industry source. Kuwait, ​Bahrain and the UAE also reported missile and drone strikes. The Strait of Hormuz remained shut to vessels sailing without a permit and shippers said they needed more clarity before resuming transit.

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