Kamakshi explains that the woman was circling around her within the store before hurling the racist insult. It is worth noting that the woman’s action has been captured in the video, which is on Kamakshi’s Instagram account.

Shopping Alone Becomes Embarrassing

The shopping day was no different from other days. It is explained that Kamakshi, who is an Indian PhD candidate at the University of Oxford, had gone shopping in the store without any intentions of making any confrontation with anyone. But the arrival of the woman in the store made her feel uneasy.

The Sentence That Has Shocked Her

In continuation, Kamakshi has said that the woman came closer to her and then said, “I didn’t want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.” It has shocked her because she could hardly speak out anything at that very moment.

Perfume From Father’s Collection

It is true that she was wearing the perfume, which is from her father’s collection. Kamakshi denies this accusation outright.





A Day of Being Invisible

The girl shared her experience in her video on Instagram where she says she spent the day feeling hurt and frustrated and being invisible because everyone had made her feel so small.

“Wasn’t an Isolated Incident”

According to Kamakshi, what happened to her wasn’t an isolated incident. The girl claims to have encountered micro-aggressions in public places in the UK, and that it is the university that gives platforms to such racists. The girl asserts that no prestigious university is immune to racism and imperialism.

A University Already Criticized

Kamakshi’s post comes at a time when Oxford is facing criticism due to a free-speech controversy. On Tuesday, Oxford organized an event where Nathan Cofnas, an American academician who is widely criticized for his assertion that only very few black people could fit into a meritocracy society, delivered a speech. The academician gained fame earlier this year by accusing Jason Arday, a former Cambridge professor, of plagiarism.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Oriel College before the talk, carrying placards that read “Far right off campus”. Some activists tried to stop people from entering the college to attend.

Ending on a Note of Defiance

Kamakshi closed her video on a hopeful note, recalling a friend’s words from India: that people fight every day and lose, but still make the world a little more their own. She added that she has not stopped wearing the perfume that made her the target of a stranger’s remark.

What Happens Next

The video is spreading online and adding to the debate around Oxford’s handling of speech and racism on campus. Whether the university responds to her account, or to the wider criticism over the Cofnas event, remains to be seen.

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