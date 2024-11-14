Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Powerful High School Speech That’s Now Going Viral

A video of Vivek Ramaswamy’s high school graduation speech is going viral after Donald Trump announced that the biotech entrepreneur would be joining his administration. The footage, recorded in 2003, shows a then-18-year-old Ramaswamy delivering a deeply introspective and mature commencement address at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, leaving viewers captivated by his thoughtful reflection on life and growth.

In his speech, Ramaswamy shared his high school journey with a sense of nostalgia and introspection. “I have been racing my entire high school career, but now, when we are finally crossing the finish line, I wish I could have stopped, just a little earlier, and catch a breath of the fresh air that has surrounded me the whole time,” he said, echoing the sentiments of many who pause to reflect at significant life milestones. His words have struck a chord with viewers, resonating with anyone who’s experienced the bittersweet nature of transition.

Ramaswamy’s address wasn’t just about looking back. He also ventured into deep thoughts about the future, citing literary references and pondering life’s bigger questions. One of the most thought-provoking parts of his speech came when he discussed the meaning of the word “commencement.” He pointed out that, while the term traditionally marks the end of an era, its roots in the French word “commencer” mean “to begin.” “So, what is it really?” he asked. “The climactic ending to it all, or the launch pad from which we now embark?”

Vivek Ramaswamy, 18 years old. his High School Graduation Speech of 2003. pic.twitter.com/sG4kGLbqtL — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) November 13, 2024

His reflections also focused on what the “Class of 2003” would come to represent in the years to come. While many would remember their academic achievements, athletic victories, and honors, Ramaswamy suggested that the more significant experiences might be those that are less visible. For him, one of those moments was his experience as a non-Catholic Hindu navigating life in a Catholic school. He recounted how he initially felt out of place, particularly during the Mass of the Holy Spirit, when he struggled to understand the religious rituals. However, over time, these moments of discomfort helped him shape a more personalized journey of faith that was not bound by strict religious labels but a blend of influences from both his Indian heritage and the Catholic environment around him.

This personal reflection on faith and identity speaks to Ramaswamy’s larger story of embracing complexity and forging an individual path. His experiences at St. Xavier helped him develop a unique sense of self that would later shape his entrepreneurial journey. His speech highlighted the intellectual curiosity and emotional depth that would become defining traits of his career.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Born to parents who emigrated from Kerala in the 1970s, Ramaswamy’s upbringing in both India and the United States gave him a unique perspective on the world. Now, as he steps into a leadership role in Donald Trump’s administration, co-leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, the themes from his high school speech seem to echo in his professional journey. His focus on efficiency, innovation, and individuality reflects the same spirit of curiosity and introspection that defined his younger years at St. Xavier.

Ramaswamy’s viral graduation speech serves as a reminder of how formative experiences shape the people we become. His journey from a thoughtful high school graduate to a key figure in American politics illustrates the power of self-reflection, personal growth, and the pursuit of individuality.

ALSO READ: Brazil: Explosion and Suicide Attempt Outside Supreme Court Sparks Chaos and Investigation