‘We All Have Classical Physics In Our Bones’: Prof. Brian Greene On ‘Beauty Of Classical Physics’ | NXT Conclave

Speaking on the 'Beauty of Classical Physics', Prof. Brian Greene said that it was his first time in India. "This is my first time in India. The hospitality was absolutely amazing. It's been a wonderful trip. So thank you so much," he added.

Brian Greene Speaks About ‘Arena Of Quantum Physics’

Addressing at the NXT Conclave, Prof. Brian Greene said, “The next things have to do with the arena of quantum physics, quantum mechanics, and pushing the frontiers of our understanding and the technological applications. It’s vital that we all have at least a basic understanding of what the new ideas of quantum physics are all about.”

“So toward that end, I’d like to give you a sense of what we have found in the last hundred years of quantum physics and then a sense of where we might be going in the future,” Brian added.

Prof Brian Greene Explains Classical Physics

Brian while explaining the concept of classical physics said, “Let me contrast quantum physics with what we typically call classical physics. Classical physics. That’s a physics that really came to us from Isaac Newton in the late 1700s, late 1600s, and so on. It’s the physics that we teach the students around the world today. And the beautiful thing about classical physics is that we all have classical physics in our bones, in our intuition.

Further, he added, “I mean, you take any ordinary object, and if I toss it like this, nobody is impressed. And the reason why you’re not impressed? Just because all of us can do this. But this is an amazing achievement if you think about it. Because the motion of this object and the motion of my hand to be in exactly the right position to catch this object, that’s a very complicated process.”

Brian Tells The ‘Key Ideas Of Quantum Mechanics’

To make it easy to understand, Prof. Brian further said, “So you might imagine that the physics that we understand in the everyday world simply does not apply in the microscopic world. And that’s exactly what was discovered during the last hundred years.”

“In the early years of the 20th century, a new physics emerged from the micro world, and that is quantum mechanics, and I just want to give you the key ideas of what quantum mechanics tells us,’ he added. Elaborating quantum mechanics, Greene said, “We can encapsulate that in a basic mathematical equation that Isaac Newton first wrote down. That equation is simply f equals m a, an equation that we still teach to high school kids around the world.”

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming the way we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future. Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

