Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
'We Are Appalled', India Slams Pakistan Over Indus Waters Treaty Remarks At UN conference

India strongly rebutted Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty at the UN Glaciers Conference, accusing Islamabad of violating the pact through cross-border terrorism and politicizing environmental forums.

‘We Are Appalled’, India Slams Pakistan Over Indus Waters Treaty Remarks At UN conference

India on Friday strongly criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent comments about the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of wrongly blaming India for violations amid ongoing cross-border terrorism.


India on Friday strongly criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent comments about the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of wrongly blaming India for violations amid ongoing cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the plenary session of the first United Nations Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, India’s Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, condemned Pakistan’s attempt to misuse the forum by bringing up the treaty dispute. “We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemn such attempts,” Singh said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had claimed his country would not allow India to “cross the red line” by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, warning that this threatens millions of lives for narrow political gains. He described India’s move as “unilateral and illegal” following India’s suspension of the treaty in response to the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism

India’s Minister Singh rebutted these claims, stating that Pakistan itself violates the treaty through its persistent support of cross-border terrorism, which interferes with the treaty’s implementation. “The unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with the ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions,” Singh said, urging Pakistan to stop blaming India for the treaty’s breach.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered in 1960 with the World Bank as a signatory, governs water sharing between India and Pakistan from the Indus River system. Singh highlighted that fundamental changes such as technological advancements, demographic shifts, climate change, and the ongoing security threats require a reassessment of treaty obligations.

The UN conference on glaciers, attended by over 2,500 delegates from 80 member states and 70 international organizations, focuses on the critical role of glaciers in sustaining global ecological balance and tackling water-related challenges.

