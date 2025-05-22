‘We Are Devastated’ AJC Condemns Fatal Shooting Of Israeli Embassy Staff Outside D.C Jewish Event

AJC CEO Ted Deutch called it a “shocking act of violence,” urging unity and condemning what appears to be a hate-driven attack.

In a tragic act of violence that has rocked the Jewish community and diplomatic circles, two Israeli Embassy employees were shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum, just a mile from the White House and U.S. Capitol. The victims were attending an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The shooting occurred near 3rd and F Street NW shortly after AJC’s annual Young Diplomats reception. The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a young couple described by officials as being on the verge of engagement.

Following confirmation from government officials, AJC CEO Ted Deutch issued a heartfelt statement mourning the loss and condemning the violence.

Read the full statement from @AJCCEO Ted Deutch on tonight's shocking violence that killed two Israeli Embassy staff members outside an AJC event in Washington D.C.

“We are devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event at the Capital Jewish Museum earlier this evening,” Deutch said. “This is a shocking act of violence, and our community is holding each other tighter tonight.”

Deutch emphasized the need for unity and support, adding:

“While we wait for the conclusion of the police investigation and urge all our friends and allies to do the same – it strongly appears that this was an attack motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state. This senseless hate and violence must stop.”

The American Jewish Committee also expressed its appreciation for the swift response by authorities, including President Donald Trump, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and national law enforcement agencies.

“We thank President Trump and his administration, Mayor Bowser and her administration, and all other relevant law enforcement and government officials in D.C and nationally for their swift action and support,” Deutch added.

President Trump condemned the killings on Truth Social, calling them “horrible” and “obviously based on antisemitism.”

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims,” Trump posted.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that the victims were Israeli Embassy staff. Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, described the pair as close colleagues and friends.

“Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues… The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder,” the Israeli Embassy said in a post on X, alongside a photo of the couple.

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation, with federal agencies assisting. While authorities have not released a motive or suspect at this time, officials and community leaders alike are pointing to antisemitic hate as a likely factor.

As the investigation continues, the Jewish community in the U.S. and abroad is united in grief and resilience.

"At moments like these, the Jewish community stands strongly together," said Deutch. "We are also immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends and allies around the world."