‘We Are Gujarati’: Can You Guess Which Indian Village Does New FBI Director Kash Patel Has His Roots In?

Kash Patel, a New York-born Indian-American, has been officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel, 44, has now made history as the first Indian-American to lead the United States' premier law enforcement agency.

While Patel was born and raised in the United States, his family’s roots trace back to Bhadran village in Gujarat’s Anand district. His ancestors migrated from India to Uganda nearly 70 to 80 years ago, before eventually settling in North America.

Patel’s Family History: From Gujarat to Africa and Beyond

Patel belongs to the Patidar community, a close-knit group of people originating from Gujarat. His family lived in Bhadran’s Moti Khadki area before migrating to Uganda in the mid-1900s. Over time, they sold their ancestral homes and land, moving away permanently.

According to Rajesh Patel, secretary of Chh Gam Patidar Mandal, a community organization that keeps family records of Patidar families from Anand, Kash Patel’s father, Pramod Patel, and his grandfather’s names are listed in the official records.

“In the ‘vanshavali’ (family tree), we have names of Kash Patel’s father Pramod Patel and also his brothers and grandfather,” said Rajesh Patel. However, Kash Patel’s own name has not yet been added, as no close family member has visited Anand in recent years.

“Now, when a family member of Kash Patel comes back to India, we will seek their permission to add the next generation’s names, including his own, to the ‘vanshavali’,” Rajesh Patel added.

Family’s Migration After Expulsion from Uganda

In 1972, Uganda’s dictator Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of Indian families from the country, giving them just 90 days to leave. Thousands of Indians, including Patel’s family, were forced to find new homes.

Rajesh Patel explained that many families, including Kash Patel’s, initially returned to India for a short period before applying for asylum in the United Kingdom, Canada, or the United States.

“Those Indians who were expelled from Uganda had come to India for a brief stay as they had applied for asylum in the UK, US, or Canada. Kash Patel’s family had also come here for a brief stopover and then moved to Canada once their applications were accepted,” he said.

Eventually, Patel’s family relocated from Canada to the United States, where Kash Patel was born in 1980.

Patidar Community Celebrates Patel’s Achievement

The Patidar community in Gujarat has expressed immense pride in Patel’s appointment. While his immediate family has not visited Anand in recent years, many community members are familiar with his background.

Chh Gam Patidar Mandal, the organization tracking the history of six major Patidar towns in Gujarat, including Bhadran, Dharmaj, Nadiad, Sojitra, Vaso, and Karamsad (hometown of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), sees Patel’s achievement as a moment of pride for the entire community.

Kash Patel’s Career and Achievements

Before his appointment as FBI Director, Patel served as Chief of Staff to Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. In this role, he advised the Secretary on all matters related to national security and defense operations.

Patel is a trained lawyer and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond. He later earned his law degree from New York, along with a Certificate in International Law from University College London.

Patel’s Personal Interests and Identity

Despite his high-profile role in law enforcement, Patel remains connected to his Indian roots.

In a previous interview with PTI, Patel proudly stated, “We are Gujarati.”

Apart from law and security, Patel is an avid ice hockey fan and has played the sport since he was six years old.