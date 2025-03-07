Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘We Are Not 51st Anything’, Viral Canadian Beer Ad Gets A Trump Twist 25 Years Later

‘We Are Not 51st Anything’, Viral Canadian Beer Ad Gets A Trump Twist 25 Years Later

The iconic "Joe Canadian" Molson Beer ad has been revamped 25 years later, offering a patriotic message amidst rising tensions with the U.S. The new ad, filled with humor and national pride, reminds Canadians of their strength, resilience, and unique identity.

‘We Are Not 51st Anything’, Viral Canadian Beer Ad Gets A Trump Twist 25 Years Later


A revamped version of the iconic “Joe Canadian” Molson Beer ad from 2000 has resurfaced, and this time, it’s not selling beer—but rallying Canadians to embrace their national pride. Reimagined 25 years after its original release, the ad carries a renewed message of Canadian identity, resilience, and patriotism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Nostalgic Yet Powerful Message of Unity

The new version, created by an anonymous collective of Canadian creatives, sees Jeff Douglas returning to his role as the enthusiastic, everyman Joe Canadian. Full of humor and national pride, the video highlights Canada’s distinctive character—from its love for peanut butter and ketchup chips to its deep commitment to hockey and universal healthcare.

At the heart of the ad lies a message of unity, emphasizing Canada’s values of kindness, humility, and optimism. Douglas declares, “We are the first to unite in crisis, the first to build bridges—not walls—and the first to stand on guard for thee.” He goes on to make a sharp contrast, saying, “They mistake our modesty for meekness, our kindness for consent, our nation for another star on their flag, and our love of hot cheesy poutine with their love of hot cheesy Putin.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timely Release Amid Rising Tensions

The ad’s release could not have come at a more significant time. With former President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, many Canadians have responded with a surge of patriotism. The video has become a timely response to Trump’s remarks, serving as a reminder of Canada’s unique national identity and its ability to stand tall in the face of external pressure.

Trump’s comments were followed by his imposition of 25% taxes on Canadian goods, prompting retaliatory tariffs from Canada. Against this backdrop of heightened tension, the ad’s upbeat and spirited message has resonated deeply with Canadians, fostering a sense of pride and unity.

Reflections on Canada’s Complex History

While the ad celebrates the positive aspects of Canadian identity, Douglas also takes a moment to reflect on the complexity of Canada’s history. “Our history, as we were taught, was put together so we would feel good about ourselves and that we’re a force for good in the world,” Douglas shared in an interview with The Guardian. “I still think we are a force for good in this world. But certainly, the past 25 years have revealed how we haven’t always done good things. We’ve done some really bad things.”

A Rallying Cry for Canadians

Despite the political and economic tensions, the ad’s message remains hopeful and unifying. As Douglas aptly puts it, “We humbly hope it may be something that can help boost Canadian spirits.” The revamped “Joe Canadian” video, with its catchy slogan, memorable character, and heartfelt sentiment, is quickly gaining traction, poised to inspire a new generation of Canadians.

Filed under

Joe Canadian ad Molson Beer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And On TV?

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And...

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Man Said To Be In Coma Walks Out of ICU, Exposes Alleged Rs 1 Lakh Hospital Scam In Madhya Pradesh

Man Said To Be In Coma Walks Out of ICU, Exposes Alleged Rs 1 Lakh...

Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Entertainment

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR