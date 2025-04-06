‘We Are Not Government Of The World’: US Urges ‘Rich Nations’ Like India and China to Share the Burden in Myanmar Earthquake Relief

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made a public appeal to other wealthy nations, specifically India and China, to contribute more significantly to the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made a public appeal to other wealthy nations, specifically India and China, to contribute more significantly to the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts. Speaking from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rubio emphasized the need for a more balanced global approach when it comes to responding to large-scale crises.

“We Are Not the Government of the World,” Says Rubio

Rubio used the platform to express the U.S. perspective on its role in international aid. While affirming America’s commitment to humanitarian support, he also pointed out the need for shared responsibility.

“We are not the government of the world,” he stated. “We’ll provide assistance… but we also have other needs we must balance.”

The remarks came amid questions about the apparent reduction in USAID’s on-ground activity in Myanmar. Rubio explained that there are challenges to operating effectively in the country, primarily due to its current political leadership. “It’s not the easiest place to work. They don’t necessarily allow us to operate in that country the way we want to.”

He went on to say that it’s time for other economically strong nations to step up and share the burden of humanitarian relief. “China is a very rich country, and India is a rich country. Everyone should pitch in. It’s not fair to expect the US to continue shouldering 60 to 70 percent of the world’s humanitarian aid,” Rubio added.

India Launches Swift Relief Effort with Operation Brahma

Despite being named in Rubio’s remarks, India has already taken significant action on the ground. Just hours after the earthquake struck Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma, a large-scale humanitarian response aimed at delivering immediate aid to the affected regions.

The Indian Air Force’s C-130J aircraft delivered the first batch of 15 tonnes of emergency supplies, including food, tents, blankets, and essential medicines. This was followed by additional air deliveries that brought in 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with specialized equipment to help in rescue and recovery operations.

India didn’t stop there. Naval ships from the Eastern Naval Command and the Andaman and Nicobar Command transported an additional 70 tonnes of aid. By April 1, India had delivered a total of 442 metric tonnes of food supplies to Thilawa Port in Myanmar, including essentials like rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits.

According to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, “India stands ready to deploy more material aid depending on ground-level requirements. Operation Brahma reflects India’s commitment to respond swiftly and in full measure to natural disasters in her neighbourhood.”

International Support Grows — But Is It Enough?

India’s actions have not gone unnoticed, and the broader international community has also begun to contribute. The Quad nations — comprising India, Japan, the United States, and Australia — have collectively pledged over $20 million in assistance. This support is being channeled through bilateral efforts to provide medical supplies, food, and technical assistance in relief operations.

Still, Rubio’s comments raise a larger question about who should carry the weight during global crises. While the United States has historically led in humanitarian spending, the increasing frequency of disasters — both natural and man-made — is putting pressure on the system.

His appeal for a more equitable distribution of responsibility comes at a time when global cooperation is more essential than ever, especially in regions already struggling with political instability, limited infrastructure, and vulnerable populations.

A Call for Shared Global Humanity

In the end, the message from Secretary Rubio is clear: when disaster strikes, no single nation should be expected to bear the lion’s share of the burden. As countries like India demonstrate their capacity for swift and large-scale response, the spotlight now turns to other global players — especially those with the economic means — to do their part.

Whether Rubio’s words will lead to increased global participation remains to be seen. But the crisis in Myanmar has already served as a reminder that humanitarian relief is a responsibility best shared, not shouldered alone.