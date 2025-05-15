‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

In a major post-conflict gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Islamabad is ready to engage in peace talks with India, days after the two nuclear-armed neighbours ended their most intense military confrontation in nearly three decades.

Speaking during a visit to the Kamra air base in Punjab province, where he interacted with officers involved in the recent military action, Sharif stated, “We are ready to talk with India for peace.” However, he added that the conditions for peace include addressing the Kashmir issue a long-standing and contentious point in India-Pakistan relations.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. This marked his second visit to a military installation since the two nations reached an understanding on May 10 to halt hostilities.

Pahalgam horror

The flare-up followed the Pahalgam terror attack on May 6, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military bases between May 8 and 10, prompting counterattacks by India on key Pakistani military installations in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

Despite this, both countries ceased fire after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges. The development has drawn cautious optimism from observers, but India remains firm on its stance regarding cross-border terrorism.

India Responds: Talks Only on Terror, Says Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated that New Delhi is open to dialogue with Pakistan but only on the issue of terrorism.

“The Prime Minister made it very clear that the only talks with Pakistan will be on terror,” said Jaishankar. “Pakistan has a list of terrorists who need to be handed over. They have to shut down terrorist infrastructure. They know what to do.”

He also confirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will continue to remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends cross-border terrorism.

With peace overtures from Islamabad and stern conditions from New Delhi, the road to de-escalation appears complicated but open hinging on Pakistan’s willingness to act against terror networks operating from its soil.

