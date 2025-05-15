Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

In a major post-conflict gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Islamabad is ready to engage in peace talks with India, days after the two nuclear-armed neighbours ended their most intense military confrontation in nearly three decades.


In a major post-conflict gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Islamabad is ready to engage in peace talks with India, days after the two nuclear-armed neighbours ended their most intense military confrontation in nearly three decades.

Speaking during a visit to the Kamra air base in Punjab province, where he interacted with officers involved in the recent military action, Sharif stated, “We are ready to talk with India for peace.” However, he added that the conditions for peace include addressing the Kashmir issue a long-standing and contentious point in India-Pakistan relations.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. This marked his second visit to a military installation since the two nations reached an understanding on May 10 to halt hostilities.

Pahalgam horror

The flare-up followed the Pahalgam terror attack on May 6, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military bases between May 8 and 10, prompting counterattacks by India on key Pakistani military installations in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

Despite this, both countries ceased fire after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges. The development has drawn cautious optimism from observers, but India remains firm on its stance regarding cross-border terrorism.

India Responds: Talks Only on Terror, Says Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated that New Delhi is open to dialogue with Pakistan but only on the issue of terrorism.

“The Prime Minister made it very clear that the only talks with Pakistan will be on terror,” said Jaishankar. “Pakistan has a list of terrorists who need to be handed over. They have to shut down terrorist infrastructure. They know what to do.”

He also confirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will continue to remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends cross-border terrorism.

With peace overtures from Islamabad and stern conditions from New Delhi, the road to de-escalation appears complicated but open hinging on Pakistan’s willingness to act against terror networks operating from its soil.

ALSO READ: EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

Filed under

India Pakistan peace talks Shehbaz Sharif India talks

newsx

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22
Indian academic and Georg

‘I Even Missed My Shadow’, Indian Researcher Badar Khan Suri Describes Abuse In US ICE...
Tiffany Trump, the younge

Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather Again As Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child
In a passionate plea to t

West Indies Push For Inclusion In 2028 Olympic Cricket Amid Qualification Concerns
newsx

London Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail Plea Again, Confirms CBI
In a major post-conflict

‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

‘I Even Missed My Shadow’, Indian Researcher Badar Khan Suri Describes Abuse In US ICE Detention

‘I Even Missed My Shadow’, Indian Researcher Badar Khan Suri Describes Abuse In US ICE...

Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather Again As Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child

Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather Again As Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child

West Indies Push For Inclusion In 2028 Olympic Cricket Amid Qualification Concerns

West Indies Push For Inclusion In 2028 Olympic Cricket Amid Qualification Concerns

London Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail Plea Again, Confirms CBI

London Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail Plea Again, Confirms CBI

Entertainment

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom