Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire Plan

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire Plan

Responding to Putin’s remarks, President Trump described them as “promising” yet “not complete.”

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire Plan

Vladimir Putin


Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts in addressing the Ukraine conflict. In his first comments on Washington’s 30-day ceasefire proposal, Putin acknowledged the contributions of several global leaders, including those from China, Brazil, and South Africa, but also raised concerns regarding the plan’s execution.

“First of all, I would like to start with words of gratitude to the president of the United States, Mr. Trump, for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement. All of us have lots on our plates, but many state leaders, including the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the President of Brazil, and the South African Republic, devote a lot of time to this issue. We are thankful to them because it’s all for the noble cause of stopping hostilities and preventing human casualties,” Putin said during a press briefing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Stand: ‘Not Neutral, Siding with Peace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with President Trump at the White House last month, reiterated India’s stance on the conflict. “India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump,” PM Modi emphasized.

Since the Ukraine conflict erupted in February 2022, PM Modi has maintained regular communication with both President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue over warfare.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Putin Raises Concerns Over Ceasefire Proposal

While welcoming the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, Putin pointed out unresolved issues. “I am for the proposed ceasefire, but there are nuances,” he said. “We have serious questions about how it would work.”

The United States has urged Russia to accept the ceasefire unconditionally, underscoring the need to de-escalate the conflict. However, Moscow remains cautious about the specifics of the plan.

Trump Calls Putin’s Response ‘Promising but Incomplete’

Responding to Putin’s remarks, President Trump described them as “promising” yet “not complete.” Speaking at the White House during a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump remarked, “He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn’t complete.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine agreed to the US-backed ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, following pressure after a tense meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Oval Office on February 28.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, mass displacement, and large-scale destruction. The war has also intensified geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western nations, making peace negotiations a complex process.

With international efforts gaining momentum, all eyes are now on whether Russia will accept the ceasefire proposal and what conditions it may seek to impose. As world leaders push for peace, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future course of the conflict.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Filed under

President Vladimir Putin Ukraine Conflict

Democratic U.S. Represent

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications
Russian President Vladimi

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire...
Athletic Club secured a 3

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit
John Feinstein, a renowne

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69
Manchester United and Rea

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa...
President Donald Trump’

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa League Showdown

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa...

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To