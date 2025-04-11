‘We Are Very Proud of That’: US On 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

The United States has officially handed over Tahawwur Hussain Rana to Indian authorities, years after he was accused of helping plan the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The US government also made it clear that it's committed to working closely with India to take on terrorism.

The United States has officially handed over Tahawwur Hussain Rana to Indian authorities, years after he was accused of helping plan the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The US government also made it clear that it’s committed to working closely with India to take on terrorism.

Rana, who is 64 years old, arrived in India on Wednesday. Right after landing, he was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is now set to question him for 18 days.

“We Are Very Proud of That” — US on Extradition

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the extradition and said it was part of Washington’s support for India’s long-standing demand to bring those responsible for 26/11 to justice.

“On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks… These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world,” Bruce said, according to ANI.

She added, “The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic.”

Rana in Custody, NIA Starts Interrogation

Following the court’s order, the NIA got permission to keep Rana in custody for 18 days. Officials say this time will be used to dig into his role in the attacks and get to the bottom of how the entire plot came together.

“Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured,” the NIA said in a statement shortly after he was brought in.

Ties to David Headley and Terror Groups in Pakistan

Investigators believe Rana was closely linked to David Coleman Headley—also known as Daood Gilani—who played a key role in planning the Mumbai attacks. Headley is already serving a prison sentence in the US after admitting to his role in scouting locations for the attackers.

Rana is accused of working with Headley and members of Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other conspirators across the border. Together, they allegedly helped plan one of the worst terror attacks India has ever seen.

What Happened on 26/11

On November 26, 2008, ten armed men from Pakistan arrived in Mumbai by sea and unleashed chaos across the city. They carried out a coordinated series of attacks on some of the busiest and most high-profile locations—including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the Taj and Oberoi hotels, and the Jewish center, Nariman House.

The siege went on for nearly 60 hours. By the time it was over, 166 people had been killed and over 230 others were injured. The attack sent shockwaves around the globe and sparked massive outrage in India.

Indian authorities have been trying to bring Rana back for years. Now that he’s finally in their custody, the NIA is expected to build a strong case and possibly uncover new leads in the long-running investigation.

For many of the families who lost loved ones in the attacks, this is a long-awaited moment. The hope is that with Rana’s extradition, the full truth behind 26/11 will finally come to light — and justice will be one step closer.

