‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India Hits Brahmos Before They Could Respond

In a rare and striking admission, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that India had launched BrahMos missile strikes targeting strategic locations inside Pakistan, including the Rawalpindi airport. His remarks came during a public address in Azerbaijan, one of the few nations that offered open support to Pakistan following the recent escalation in hostilities.

India’s Preemptive Response

Sharif revealed that on the night of May 9–10, Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of newly promoted Field Marshal Asim Munir, were preparing to launch a counterstrike against India after morning prayers. However, before the Pakistani forces could act, India responded with a salvo of BrahMos cruise missiles.

“On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi,” Sharif stated.

The Nur Khan airbase, a key military facility in Rawalpindi, was among the 11 locations struck by India. These strikes were carried out in direct retaliation to Pakistani-backed militant activity near Indian border areas, following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor and PM Modi’s Message

Operation Sindoor was initiated by India in the wake of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. Indian forces destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab province during the mission, launched in the early hours of May 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal, reaffirmed India’s stand. “From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over,” Modi said, underscoring that the campaign against terrorism would persist until its objectives were fully met.

