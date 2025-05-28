Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
We Don’t Want Shopping Centres Exploding: Donald Trump Suggests 15% Cap Instead Of 31% On Foreign Students At Harvard

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump criticized the Ivy League institution, accusing it of disrespecting the United States.

We Don’t Want Shopping Centres Exploding: Donald Trump Suggests 15% Cap Instead Of 31% On Foreign Students At Harvard

Donald Trump


President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Harvard University should limit foreign student admissions to 15% and submit a list of all currently enrolled international students.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump criticized the Ivy League institution, accusing it of disrespecting the United States.

“Harvard needs to start acting responsibly. The university is showing deep disrespect toward our country and only getting itself into more trouble,” Trump told reporters.

In relatable news, in a move to intensify pressure on Harvard, the Trump administration will instruct federal agencies to reexamine the university’s funding, potentially halting or redirecting grants. A senior White House official confirmed that the Government Services Administration (GSA) would distribute letters asking agencies to identify Harvard-related contracts that could be terminated or reassigned.

According to the administration’s estimates, around 30 federal contracts, worth approximately $100 million—are now under review. This comes after the government had already frozen $2.65 billion in grants and sought to revoke Harvard’s authorization to enroll foreign students.

Harvard has not issued an official response to the latest developments.

The university’s website highlights its long-standing reliance on federal support for its pioneering research in medicine, science, and technology.

