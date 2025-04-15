Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are Now Clear in Emerging Russia-Ukraine Deal

After a five-hour meeting in Moscow, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said he’s “finally” clear on Vladimir Putin’s terms for peace. Speaking on Fox News, he hinted that a deal—possibly involving five key territories—could mark a turning point in the Russia-Ukraine war.

'We Finally Got an Answer': U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin's Demands for Peace Are Now Clear in Emerging Russia-Ukraine Deal

U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff says Putin's peace terms are finally clear after key Moscow talks, hinting at a deal over five territories.


U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday said he “finally” received clarity on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for peace during a high-stakes five-hour meeting held in Moscow last week.

Speaking on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Witkoff described the lengthy discussion with Putin as “compelling” and signaled optimism that a long-sought peace deal between Russia and Ukraine may be within sight.

“It was a compelling meeting,” Witkoff said. “And toward the end, we actually came up with — I’m going to say ‘finally,’ but I don’t mean it in the way that we were waiting, I mean it in the way that it took a while for us to get to this place — what Putin’s request is to get, to have a permanent peace here.”

He emphasized that the talks went beyond just securing a ceasefire. “So, beyond a ceasefire,” he added. “We got an answer to that.”

Steve Witkoff on What’s on the Table

While Witkoff did not disclose the exact details of Putin’s demands, he indicated that the deal is centered around “these so-called five territories.” However, he cautioned that the discussions involve “so much more” than just territorial issues.

“There’s security protocols. There’s no NATO, NATO, Article 5,” Witkoff said. “I mean, it’s just a lot of detail attached to it. It’s a complicated situation from, you know — rooted in some real problematic things happening between the two countries.”

Despite the complexity, Witkoff expressed cautious optimism. “And I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world at large,” he said.

Economic Ties: A Path to Stability?

Beyond geopolitics and military concerns, Witkoff highlighted the potential for commercial cooperation between the U.S. and Russia as part of a broader vision for stability.

“On top of that, I believe there’s a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think give real stability to the region too,” he noted.

Friday’s meeting marked Witkoff’s third in recent months with Putin, underscoring his central role in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The diplomatic effort also aligns with renewed urgency from former President Donald Trump, who has publicly called for accelerated peace efforts.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote: “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war. A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!”

Also Read: Judge Orders Bank of America to Pay $540.3 Million to FDIC After Eight-Year Legal Battle

