‘We Had No Idea About This’, Says Former Florida State Senator After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump’s decision to pick Congressman Matt Gaetz as the upcoming Attorney General has stirred political attention. Among those caught off guard by the announcement was Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, affectionately called “Papa Gaetz.” Speaking to *Politico*, Don revealed that neither he nor his wife, Victoria Gaetz, had any prior knowledge of the decision.

“We really had no warning about this,” said the 76-year-old former Florida state senator. He recounted the moment he and his wife found out: “Matt called us and said the president just offered me the attorney generalship.” According to Don, his son wasn’t actively pursuing the position.

A Controversial Pick Shocks Washington

The nomination of Matt Gaetz, welcomed questions on his decision. Despite the uproar, the 42-year-old resigned from Congress “effective immediately” following Trump’s announcement.

Addressing the Allegations

The decision also reignited scrutiny over allegations against Gaetz, including claims of involvement in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old—a charge he has repeatedly denied. Addressing these controversies, Don Gaetz dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

“Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Elections Commission, and probably even the Rotary Club,” Don remarked wryly. “He’s been under scrutiny for more than two years, and no evidence has ever led to charges. He has denied all these baseless allegations.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Don Gaetz admitted that confirmation as Attorney General is always uncertain. “It’s a dice roll,” he said.