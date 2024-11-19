Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘We Had No Idea About This’, Says Former Florida State Senator After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump's decision to pick Congressman Matt Gaetz as the upcoming Attorney General has stirred political attention.

‘We Had No Idea About This’, Says Former Florida State Senator After Trump Picks Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump’s decision to pick Congressman Matt Gaetz as the upcoming Attorney General has stirred political attention. Among those caught off guard by the announcement was Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, affectionately called “Papa Gaetz.” Speaking to *Politico*, Don revealed that neither he nor his wife, Victoria Gaetz, had any prior knowledge of the decision.

“We really had no warning about this,” said the 76-year-old former Florida state senator. He recounted the moment he and his wife found out: “Matt called us and said the president just offered me the attorney generalship.” According to Don, his son wasn’t actively pursuing the position.

A Controversial Pick Shocks Washington

The nomination of Matt Gaetz, welcomed questions on his decision. Despite the uproar, the 42-year-old resigned from Congress “effective immediately” following Trump’s announcement.

Addressing the Allegations

The decision also reignited scrutiny over allegations against Gaetz, including claims of involvement in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old—a charge he has repeatedly denied. Addressing these controversies, Don Gaetz dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

“Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Elections Commission, and probably even the Rotary Club,” Don remarked wryly. “He’s been under scrutiny for more than two years, and no evidence has ever led to charges. He has denied all these baseless allegations.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Don Gaetz admitted that confirmation as Attorney General is always uncertain. “It’s a dice roll,” he said.

Filed under

Don Gatz donald trump Matt Gatz
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox