Presenting Pakistan’s new perspective on global and regional security, the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that with its continuous efforts to eliminate terrorism from the country, Pakistan has now defeated several terror groups like al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban and many more. Addressing a military conference in Munich, the Army General stated that Pakistan has proudly eliminated all the terror groups and said that there are no organised militant camps that exist on Pakistani soil. Taking the stage at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that terrorists have several terrorists outfits that are active in Afghanistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa further stated that the terrorists carry out attacks from Afghanistan against Pakistan. Hinting at the fact that Pakistan is ready to help in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, Bajwa stressed that joint efforts by all the countries would help in eradicating terrorism from the region. Expressing his concerns over rise in terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Bajwa highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken fencing of its border with Afghanistan. He further added that global cooperation is required in order to remove terrorism from its roots. He said, “We can proudly say that there are no militant camps in Pakistan”.

Highlighting Pakistan’s war against terrorism, Army general said that Pakistan has adopted National Action Plan (NAP) to curb terrorism in the nation. Taking more about their action against the brewing terrorism, Pakistani Army General said that they have also taken action against the groups that look after the finances of the terrorist. Addressing the people present at the Munich conference, he said, “There is also saying of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that the best of Jihad is a word of truth in the face of a tyrant ruler. On the other hand, Qital (fighting) and the aspect of armed jihad come at the lowest end of the spectrum of actions and beliefs that comprise the concept of Jihad and can only be sanctioned by a state authority and nobody else.”

Commenting about the jihadi groups, General Bajwa said that there was no denying of the fact that “powerful concept such as Jihad can be easily misused for propagating extremism and terrorism, particularly as many Muslims world over are not only feeling alienated but disowned, targeted and devoid of positive expression.” The statements by the Pakistani Amry General stating that there are no terror groups on Pakistani soil has not yet received any reaction from India, which had continuously accused the neighbour, Pakistan for giving birth to terrorism.