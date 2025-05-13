As India’s bold retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack stirs debate across the political spectrum, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stepped in with a pointed defense of Operation Sindoor. In an interview with NewsX, he outlined why he believes the strikes marked a decisive turning point in India’s counterterrorism strategy.

In the aftermath of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India’s retaliatory strikes into Pakistan’s heartland marked a significant shift in its national security posture. As public debate grows over whether India’s military response went far enough, Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor has articulated a firm defense of Operation Sindoor, arguing that the strikes delivered a powerful message and achieved critical strategic objectives.

Three Key Achievements, Says Shashi Tharoor

During an exclusive interview with NewsX, Tharoor responded to the concerns that India may have “stopped too soon” after launching the retaliatory attacks.

Tharoor outlined three major outcomes from India’s military response.

1. Sending a Message of Deterrence:

“We demonstrated a determination and a resilience to not let a terrorist attack go unanswered. There will be a price to pay if you hit us,” Tharoor said.

2. Clear Warning to Pakistan’s Military Establishment:

“We demonstrated to the people in authority in Pakistan that if they hit us, we will hit them back harder,” he continued. “You’ve seen, for example, the destruction of the runway of two prominent air bases — Rahim Yar Khan and Air Marshal Nur Khan Air Base, which is right next to GHQ Rawalpindi. These are very powerful messages that we have given.”

3. Escalation in Response Strategy:

Tharoor emphasized a calibrated and escalating pattern in India’s response to each major terror incident over the past decade. He called it a “steady escalation” in the narrow sense, elaborating with a timeline:

December 2015: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a goodwill visit to Pakistan to attend Nawaz Sharif’s birthday and his granddaughter’s wedding.

January 2016 (Pathankot attack): “Modi is disbelieving. He says to Nawaz Sharif, ‘Why don’t you join the investigation into what went wrong?’ The Pakistanis, to the horror of the Indian intelligence community, send their intelligence people to an Indian air base — and then they go away and say, ‘Oh the Indians did it to themselves.’ That was the last straw for Mr. Modi. He stops trusting anything to do with Pakistan.”

September 2016 (Uri attack): India launched surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC). “Remember that in Kargil in 1999, we had lost lives rather than transgress the LOC.”

January 2019 (Pulwama attack): India crossed the international border to strike Balakot.

April 2025 (Pahalgam attack): “We not only cross the LOC, we not only cross the international border — we actually hit the Punjabi heartland by striking cities like Bahawalpur and Muridke, right in the heartland of Pakistani Punjab. And we say to them: the gloves are off.”

“If I can see it, the Pakistanis can see it too,” Tharoor added. “And I hope that they are thinking long and hard before they undertake another misadventure.”

