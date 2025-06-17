Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a pointed warning to Iran, claiming that American intelligence knows the precise location of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but has chosen not to target him for the time being.

In a message posted to social media, Trump demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day with mounting tensions and regional instability.

Trump on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “He is an easy target… for now”

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote. “He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”





Appeal to Civilians and Abrupt Summit Departure

Trump’s statement follows an earlier appeal urging Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to evacuate the city and “flee for their lives.” The warning came as he abruptly cut short his participation in an international summit to return to Washington, where he is holding emergency meetings with his national security team.

Would Israel Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out targeting Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli PM calls Khamenei an “existential” threat to Israel.

“Israel’s fight is not against the Iranian people. Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you.” He urged Iranians to unite behind their country’s heritage and “stand up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime,” calling it “your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard,” Netanyahu said on Friday after striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Inner Circle of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Eliminated

The ongoing Israeli strikes have significantly impacted Khamenei’s closest advisors and military leadership. Key figures in Khamenei’s inner circle have been killed, including Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, ballistic missile program chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi.

Just days after Israel’s first wave of strikes, its military announced the killing of the man designated to succeed the Iranian military’s chief of staff, marking another blow to Iran’s command structure.

