‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM Modi’s Visit Means For Sri Lanka

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Nihal Abeysinghe, General Secretary of the National People's Power (NPP) and a senior figure in Sri Lankan politics, laid out what this visit means for the island nation and what Sri Lanka hopes to gain from its trusted neighbour.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Colombo for his first visit since the new Sri Lankan government under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office, the expectations from this high-profile visit are both strategic and symbolic.

Post-Crisis Stability and Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka is still navigating its way out of the severe economic crisis it faced in 2022, a collapse that left the country struggling for essentials like food, fuel, and medicine. Abeysinghe stated that while the nation has stabilised with IMF assistance, the road ahead remains long and complex.

“We’ve made significant progress and are focusing on fiscal discipline and social support. Our budget planning reflects this commitment. But we’ll need the next four years to fully recover and strengthen our economic base,” he said.

A Visit to Strengthen a Long-Standing Relationship

Calling the visit by PM Modi “an important milestone,” Abeysinghe highlighted the deep-rooted cultural, religious, and trade links that have bound India and Sri Lanka for centuries. “We believe Prime Minister Modi’s visit will further consolidate our ties and pave the way for economic and developmental cooperation,” he noted.

India’s assistance during the economic crisis was not just timely but vital. Abeysinghe acknowledged that New Delhi’s help — over $3.5 billion in aid — was the most significant among all regional partners. “India stood by us during the worst. That support helped us manage the crisis period, and it will always be remembered,” he said.

The Role of India and PM Modi in the Global South

When asked about PM Modi’s growing influence as a leader of the Global South, Abeysinghe expressed optimism. “India can play a crucial role in supporting smaller economies like ours — not just economically, but also technically and through capacity building. We need help in areas like technology, services, and skill development,” he said, adding that this partnership could become a regional model.

NPP’s Vision for a New Sri Lanka

As a left-oriented party, the NPP underlines economic equity and transparency. Abeysinghe, a medical professional-turned-politician, shared that his foray into politics was driven by a desire to see a “better political future” for Sri Lanka. “We are focused on stabilising the economy and creating a peaceful, equitable society,” he said.

Among their immediate goals are reducing poverty, particularly in rural and estate areas, promoting exports, and industrial growth. “Around one-fourth of our people live in economic hardship. We are working to uplift them, and that requires targeted welfare, IMF renegotiation, and new investments,” he said.

An Open Call for Investment — With Transparency at the Core

Inviting international investors, Abeysinghe emphasized the shift in political tone and governance. “Unlike past governments, we are transparent and firmly against corruption. Investors can now engage with confidence. We are opening up new sectors and are ready to work with global partners,” he added.

He stressed that Sri Lanka welcomes investments from all friendly nations — including India and China. “We maintain good relations with all countries. China has supported us in the past, and so has India. We aim for a balanced, multi-partner approach.”

Tourism on the Rise — A New Chapter for Sri Lanka

Abeysinghe also touched upon the booming tourism sector, which is showing signs of strong recovery. He called for a broader promotion of underexplored regions like the Eastern coast, tea estate heartlands, ancient heritage sites in the north-central province, and gem mining areas in Sabaragamuwa.

“We need to expand our tourist destinations and improve infrastructure, including underutilized ports like Mattala airport. Tourism can be a game changer for Sri Lanka,” he said.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to give a fresh push to bilateral projects and deepen India-Sri Lanka cooperation in areas such as energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, and defense. While several MoUs have already been exchanged, the visit holds greater symbolic value: it signals renewed trust and continued partnership between two close neighbours.

As Nihal Abeysinghe summed it up, “This visit by Prime Minister Modi is not just diplomatic — it is deeply meaningful. We believe this will lay a strong foundation for Sri Lanka’s next phase of recovery and growth.”

