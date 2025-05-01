Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘We Stand With India And Its Great People’: Pete Hegseth Reaffirms US Support After Speaking To Rajnath Singh

‘We Stand With India And Its Great People’: Pete Hegseth Reaffirms US Support After Speaking To Rajnath Singh

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth extended strong support to India in a phone call with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The leaders discussed Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism and the need for global accountability.

‘We Stand With India And Its Great People’: Pete Hegseth Reaffirms US Support After Speaking To Rajnath Singh

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backs India after Pahalgam attack; Rajnath Singh calls out Pakistan’s support for terrorism.


In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives on April 22, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant phone conversation on Thursday evening with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. This marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since the attack.

Pete Hegseth: “We Stand With India and Its Great People”

Pete Hegseth, in a public statement following the call, shared on social media, “Today, I spoke with Indian Defense Minister Singh @rajnathsingh to personally extend my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the heinous terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We stand with India and its great people.”

According to an official statement from India’s Ministry of Defence, Hegseth expressed profound sympathy for the victims of the April 22 attack and assured the Indian government of the United States’ steadfast solidarity. He reiterated Washington’s support for India’s right to defend itself and confirmed the US government’s unwavering commitment to supporting India in its continued fight against terrorism.

Rajnath Singh to Pete Hegseth: “Pakistan Has a History of Supporting Terrorist Organisations”

During the conversation, Rajnath Singh strongly condemned the attack and highlighted Pakistan’s role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations,” the Defence Ministry quoted Singh as saying. “It is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.”

The ministry further relayed Singh’s remarks stating that Pakistan has been “exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region,” and called on the international community to no longer turn a blind eye.

Jaishankar Speaks With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The conversation between Singh and Hegseth followed another high-level discussion a day earlier between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two spoke specifically about the Pahalgam attack.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Rubio, while expressing his condolences for the lives lost, reportedly emphasized the importance of dialogue between India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. He reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Also Read: US Supports India’s Right To Defend Itself, Pete Hegseth Tells Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Phone Call

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pete Hegseth Rajnath Singh

Trump warns of sanctions

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On...
newsx

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions
newsx

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh
Trump nominates Mike Walt

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim...
newsx

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision
US approves $131M militar

US Approves $131 Million Military Hardware And Logistics Deal With India
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On Tehran

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On...

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim NSA

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim...

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After