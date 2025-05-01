‘We Stand With India And Its Great People’: Pete Hegseth Reaffirms US Support After Speaking To Rajnath Singh

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth extended strong support to India in a phone call with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The leaders discussed Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism and the need for global accountability.

In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives on April 22, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant phone conversation on Thursday evening with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. This marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since the attack.

Pete Hegseth: “We Stand With India and Its Great People”

Pete Hegseth, in a public statement following the call, shared on social media, “Today, I spoke with Indian Defense Minister Singh @rajnathsingh to personally extend my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the heinous terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We stand with India and its great people.”

According to an official statement from India’s Ministry of Defence, Hegseth expressed profound sympathy for the victims of the April 22 attack and assured the Indian government of the United States’ steadfast solidarity. He reiterated Washington’s support for India’s right to defend itself and confirmed the US government’s unwavering commitment to supporting India in its continued fight against terrorism.

Rajnath Singh to Pete Hegseth: “Pakistan Has a History of Supporting Terrorist Organisations”

During the conversation, Rajnath Singh strongly condemned the attack and highlighted Pakistan’s role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations,” the Defence Ministry quoted Singh as saying. “It is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.”

The ministry further relayed Singh’s remarks stating that Pakistan has been “exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region,” and called on the international community to no longer turn a blind eye.

Jaishankar Speaks With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The conversation between Singh and Hegseth followed another high-level discussion a day earlier between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two spoke specifically about the Pahalgam attack.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Rubio, while expressing his condolences for the lives lost, reportedly emphasized the importance of dialogue between India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. He reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.

