‘We Take Terrorist Acts, Not Words, Seriously’: US Ambassador to India Downplays Concerns Over Khalistani Extremists

In a recent interview with news media organisation, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addressed the growing concerns regarding Khalistani extremists operating within the United States. His remarks have sparked controversy and raised alarm among Indian officials and the public, who fear a complacent attitude toward a sensitive issue.

Emphasis on Criminal Actions Over Opinions

During the interview, Garcetti emphasized that the United States focuses on “crimes” rather than “opinions.” He suggested that threats alone are not a priority for US law enforcement, stating, “We take terrorist acts, not words but acts, incredibly seriously. And threats on people’s lives are crimes in the US.” This assertion underlines the US commitment to addressing violent incidents rather than verbal threats, a stance that some critics interpret as dismissive of legitimate concerns regarding Khalistani activities.

The ambassador cited the Tahawwur Rana case as a successful example of US-India cooperation in counterterrorism efforts. However, he urged Indian officials to concentrate on specific criminal acts, saying, “We always tell our Indian friends to focus on crimes. When we do that, we see progress.” His comments suggest that the US will only respond decisively to Khalistani extremists when a tangible criminal act occurs.

Criticism and Concerns from Indian Officials

Garcetti’s statements have drawn criticism from various quarters in India, where many view them as a sign of dangerously complacent attitudes toward the Khalistani issue. Observers in India are concerned that the US stance implies a tacit approval of extremist groups until violence necessitates intervention. This has raised alarms about the potential for further radicalization and violence if these groups are not adequately monitored.

Indian officials have long expressed apprehension regarding Khalistani terrorists receiving sanctuary in countries such as the US and Canada. Some have suggested that figures like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), could even be seen as intelligence assets for Western agencies. Pannun has made headlines recently by issuing a public video warning travelers to avoid flying Air India between November 1 and 19 due to a potential attack coinciding with the 40th anniversary of what he refers to as the “Sikh genocide.”

Threats Against Indian Airlines

The warning from Pannun comes in the wake of over 100 bomb threats made against Indian airlines, including Air India, in the past week. Authorities have confirmed that all these threats have turned out to be hoaxes, yet the sheer volume of threats has contributed to a heightened sense of insecurity.

In a curious turn of events, the US has accused Indian officials of plotting to assassinate Pannun, further complicating the diplomatic landscape. Reports suggest that both the US and Canada have alerted Khalistani extremists about threats to their lives, which adds another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

Rising Tensions with Canada

The rising tensions with Canada have only intensified India’s concerns regarding Khalistani extremism. India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa previously alleged that Khalistani extremists are being “encouraged” in Canada and claimed that they are being treated as assets of Canadian intelligence. This perspective reflects India’s broader worry that elements within the Five Eyes alliance—comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—might be sheltering Khalistani groups to destabilize India.

