In a strong rebuttal to US’s criticism of human right abuses in India, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that even New Delhi has concerns about human rights in America.

In a strong rebuttal to US’s criticism of human right abuses in India, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that even New Delhi has concerns about human rights in America. Speaking at a news conference after 2+2 dialogue, Jaishankar said people are entitled to have views about us but we are equally entitled to have views about their views and the interests, lobbies and the vote banks that drive that, emphasizing that whenever there would be a discussion, India would not be reticent about speaking out.

He added that India also take views on other people’s human right issues, including that of the United States. Stressing that India takes up human right issues when they arise, especially when they pertain to Indian community. He also pointed out that a case came up yesterday and that’s where India stands on this issue.

The statement came after US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken commented that US is ‘monitoring concerning developments including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials.

Earlier this week, 2 Sikh men were attacked in New York. This was the second incident of hate crime in past 10 days. The New York embassy issued a statement saying that the assault on two Sikh men is deplorable, adding that they are in touch with community members and would be ready to offer all assistance to victims.