‘We Were Treated Like Criminals’, Gujarat Youth Shares Details Of Deportation From US To India | NewsX Exclusive

A U.S. military C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed yesterday afternoon in Amritsar, Punjab, carrying 104 deported Indians. For the deportees, the journey, which had begun with aspirations for a better life in the United States, had ended abruptly. They were taken back to their hometowns, shattered dreams, and heavy financial burdens. The deportees, who hailed from Punjab (30), Haryana (33), Gujarat (33), Maharashtra (3), Uttar Pradesh (3), and Chandigarh (2), had risked everything, money, safety, and years of struggle, to enter the U.S. through illegal means, only to be sent back within days or months.

Among them was a youth from Ghaspur, whose story exemplifies the desperation and hardships that thousands face as they attempt to migrate to the West through perilous routes. A ₹40 Lakh Gamble for 11 Days in the U.S.

“We Were Treated Like Criminals”

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, the deportee recounted the distressing treatment he and others received. “We were treated like criminals,” he said. “Our hands were cuffed, and our legs were tied while being deported. It was humiliating. We never expected that our struggle would end like this.”

He described the inhumane conditions they faced during the deportation process. Many had hopes that they would be allowed to stay and work, but the swift action by U.S. immigration authorities crushed those hopes.

The deportee from Ghaspur had left India over two and a half years ago, initially reaching the United Kingdom before embarking on the treacherous “Dunki Route” through Central America. The term “Dunki Route” refers to the illegal and dangerous pathways migrants take, often facilitated by human traffickers, to reach the U.S. His journey involved crossing thick forests, battling extreme weather conditions, and evading authorities at every step.

After spending ₹40-50 lakh on this perilous endeavor, he finally entered the U.S. on January 24 this year. But his dream was short-lived. Within 11 days, he was apprehended by American border security forces. Like many others, he had hoped for a chance to seek asylum or find a way to stay in the country. Instead, he found himself handcuffed, his legs bound, and escorted back to India on a military aircraft.

Families in Shock, Dreams Shattered

Back home, the families of the deportees are trying to cope with the situation. Many had taken huge loans or sold property to finance their children’s migration. Now, with no job, a financial burden, and societal stigma, the deportees face an uncertain future.

One deportee’s family in Punjab expressed their distress, saying, “We gave up everything so that he could have a better life in America. Now, he has returned with nothing but debt and disappointment.”

The mass deportation has sent shockwaves across India, particularly in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, where illegal migration is rampant. Experts warn that such cases will only rise as immigration laws tighten and governments crack down on illegal entries.

Authorities in India have urged youth to reconsider taking illegal routes and instead explore legal pathways for migration. However, the lure of the American dream remains strong, and despite such deportations, many continue to risk their lives in search of a better future abroad.

