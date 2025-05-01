‘We Were Very Shocked’: Cyprus Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack In India; Decides To Raise Issue At EU Meeting

Cyprus has decided to bring up the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, at a key European Union meeting scheduled to take place in Warsaw. The move was confirmed by Cyprus High Commissioner to India, Evagoras Vryonides, during an interview with ANI.

The decision comes after a phone call between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. According to Vryonides, Cyprus wants to make sure the EU understands the seriousness of the attack and shows its support for India.

Cyprus to Discuss Attack at EU Foreign Ministers’ Council

Speaking to ANI, Vryonides said, “So the meeting was about to express our solidarity as a member of the European Union and as Republic of Cyprus and to see how we can move forward. In addition to that, Minister Kombos took the initiative to bring this issue to the organs of the EU and, in particular, the informal foreign minister’s council that will happen in a few days in Warsaw. So this issue will be raised at that level. Naturally, there was already a reaction by the Commission, but this is in addition and in parallel to these steps.”

This means that Cyprus not only stands with India but is also taking active steps to get the rest of Europe to acknowledge and address the attack during their upcoming talks in Poland.

“We Were Very Shocked” – Cyprus Condemns the Attack

The terror strike in Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. Several others were seriously injured. The attack has been widely condemned by countries across the world.

“We were very shocked to hear about what happened in northern India, and of course, we joined our voice of condemnation and of solidarity with all the nations across the globe that condemned this horrible attack,” Vryonides said, making it clear that Cyprus strongly opposes the violence.

India and Cyprus Share a Long and Active Relationship

Beyond this specific situation, the High Commissioner emphasized the strong and growing friendship between India and Cyprus, going all the way back to the 1950s.

“I’m happy to say it’s a very active relationship from the 50s and 60s. It has been growing. The last few years. We have seen a number of presidential visits back and forth. Our foreign ministers met three, or four times the last two years. In fact, we are planning a new visit by Minister Kombos within the year, so hopefully, we’ll be able to be hosted by Indian Government soon,” he said.

He added that both countries have shown continued interest in strengthening their diplomatic ties through regular visits and discussions at various levels.

Defence and Security Ties Also Strengthening

Alongside diplomatic relations, the High Commissioner also spoke about defence cooperation between the two countries. According to him, India and Cyprus already work closely in military and security areas, and this is expected to grow in the future.

“So we look forward that in the future, there will be participation in joint military exercises and always in the purpose to deter military attacks and to prepare ourselves better,” Vryonides noted.

EU’s Role Will Be Key

As India faces growing challenges related to terrorism, especially in Kashmir, global support is becoming more important than ever. Cyprus taking the lead in raising this issue in front of other EU member states is a significant gesture of international solidarity.

With the upcoming EU Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting in Warsaw, the attack in Pahalgam is expected to be discussed at a high level—thanks in large part to Cyprus’s push.

The Indian government has welcomed expressions of support from global partners, and Cyprus’s move is likely to add more weight to India’s efforts to isolate terrorism diplomatically.