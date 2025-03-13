‘We Will Not Yield To These Kinds Of Threats’, France Stands Firm Against Trump’s Trade War Threats

The dispute has sparked concerns among French exporters. The French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) criticized the EU’s decision, arguing that their industry was being unfairly drawn into a broader trade war.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou has firmly rejected U.S President Donald Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs on European wine, champagne, and other alcoholic beverages. Speaking at a trade forum on Thursday, Bayrou emphasized that the European Union would not bow to pressure from Washington.

“It is important for us Europeans to show who we are and that we will not yield to these kinds of threats,” Bayrou declared. His remarks came after Trump warned of a 200-percent tariff on European alcoholic products in retaliation for the EU’s planned levies on American-made whiskey.

Trump’s latest move escalates the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU. The confrontation stems from the European Commission’s decision to impose a 50-percent tariff on U.S. whiskey, a move Trump called “nasty” and unfair. In response, the U.S. president took to his Truth Social platform to demand the immediate removal of these levies, threatening swift retaliation if they remained in place.

Saint-Martin’s take on US

France’s Foreign Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin reinforced the government’s position, stating that France would not “give in to threats.” He vowed that the country was “determined to retaliate” against any U.S. tariffs that targeted its wine and spirits industry.

The dispute has sparked concerns among French exporters. The French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) criticized the EU’s decision, arguing that their industry was being unfairly drawn into a broader trade war. “This put us directly into the crosshairs of the U.S. president,” said FEVS chief Nicolas Ozanam, calling for the European Commission to take a more pragmatic approach.

As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen whether the EU and U.S. can reach a compromise or if the dispute will further strain transatlantic trade relations. For now, France appears resolute in its stance, signaling that it will not back down in the face of U.S. economic pressure.

