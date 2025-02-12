Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
‘We will swap one territory for another’: Zelensky To Offer Territory Swap With Russia For Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine might offer a territory swap with Russia as part of potential peace negotiations.

‘We will swap one territory for another’: Zelensky To Offer Territory Swap With Russia For Peace


In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine might offer a territory swap with Russia as part of potential peace negotiations. Speaking to The Guardian, Zelensky suggested that such an offer could be on the table, although he emphasized that no specific areas had been prioritized for the exchange.

“We will swap one territory for another,” Zelensky said. “All our territories are important; there is no priority. We’ll see how things develop during negotiations.”

US Support Remains Critical

Zelensky also stressed the importance of American security guarantees, dismissing the idea that Europe alone could shoulder Ukraine’s defense needs. “Security guarantees without the United States are not real guarantees,” he stated. His comments come amid rising concerns that European-led security assurances may fall short without U.S. involvement.

The Ukrainian president is set to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, according to Zelensky’s spokesperson. The meeting is expected to focus on Washington’s role in brokering a potential peace deal and ensuring long-term security for Ukraine.

Concerns Over a Fragile Peace Agreement

The potential for peace negotiations has sparked concerns in Ukraine, especially with U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly pushing for a swift resolution. Trump has tasked his special envoy, Keith Kellogg, with drafting a proposal to end the conflict. However, Kyiv remains wary of any deal that does not include strong military commitments such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping forces.

Ukrainian officials fear that a temporary settlement without these guarantees would give Russia time to regroup and launch a fresh offensive.

Reconstruction Offers for U.S. Companies

In an effort to strengthen ties with the U.S. and secure additional support, Zelensky has offered lucrative reconstruction contracts to American companies. “Those who help us save Ukraine will have opportunities to rebuild it,” Zelensky said. He highlighted Ukraine’s vast natural resources and invited U.S. investors to participate in mining and infrastructure projects.

“These investments will create jobs for us and profits for American companies,” Zelensky added, emphasizing that it was in the strategic interest of the U.S. to prevent these resources from falling into Russian hands.

Ongoing Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

The peace talks come as Russia continues its advance in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Over the past year, Russian forces have captured several settlements, many of which have been reduced to rubble by relentless bombardment.

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains volatile, with fresh offensives raising questions about how long both sides can sustain the conflict without a negotiated settlement.

The upcoming Munich Security Conference is expected to be a critical moment in shaping the future of peace negotiations, with world leaders watching closely for any significant breakthroughs.

