‘We Wish Joe A Fast And Successful Recovery’: Donald Trump Wishes Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has now spread to his bones, a statement from his personal office confirmed on Sunday.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has now spread to his bones, a statement from his personal office confirmed on Sunday.

Biden, 82, underwent evaluation last week after reporting increased urinary symptoms. Doctors discovered a prostate nodule, and subsequent tests revealed a Gleason score of 9—indicative of Grade Group 5 cancer, considered among the most severe stages of the disease. The cancer has metastasized to the bone, raising concern about its progression.

Personal Office of Former US President Joe Biden issues a statement: Last week, Former President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason… pic.twitter.com/yOwB8QDKfK — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the advanced nature of the condition, Biden’s medical team noted that the cancer remains hormone-sensitive. This classification allows for potential effectiveness in treatment and management. The former President and his family are currently reviewing medical options with their team of physicians.

The news prompted a public message from his political rival, Donald Trump. Posting on Truth Social, the former President wrote: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05.18.25 05:32 PM EST Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery. — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 18, 2025

Further updates on Biden’s treatment path are expected in the coming days.

Must Read: BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer