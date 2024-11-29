A significant lake effect snow band has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue an urgent weather alert for areas in Northern Erie and Southern Erie, as well as parts of Crawford County. The advisory, updated at 3:14 a.m. on Friday, warned that the heavy snowfall would continue impacting the region until 5:15 a.m., causing potentially hazardous conditions for residents and travelers.

Areas Under the Lake Effect Snow Warning

At 3:14 a.m., the NWS reported that radar detected an intense band of lake effect snow positioned over Perry, near Painesville. This snow band was advancing eastward at a speed of 30 mph, bringing with it a significant drop in visibility and a rapid accumulation of snow. The weather service emphasized that this sudden snowfall could create dangerous and difficult conditions for those caught in the affected areas.

The snow band’s reach extends to several communities throughout Northern Erie, Southern Erie, and parts of Crawford County. Residents in these areas, including Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry, Albion, Andover, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, and Mentor-On-The-Lake, are urged to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Safety Recommendations for Travelers

The NWS advised residents and travelers to use extreme caution if they need to be on the road during this lake effect snow event. The sudden change in visibility and the risk of slick and icy roadways pose a high danger of accidents. Authorities recommend delaying travel if possible until the snow band passes your location. For those who must travel, reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, and being alert for sudden weather changes are essential for safety.

Lake effect snow can create sudden and unpredictable weather changes, posing a unique challenge for both drivers and pedestrians. The NWS and local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as conditions evolve. Residents are advised to stay informed by checking weather forecasts and advisories, particularly if they live or work in the regions affected by the snow band.