Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif, who was found guilty by an anti-corruption court in Pakistan in the Avenfiled corruption case, is on the verge of kidney failure, say Pakistani media reports.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif, who was found guilty by an anti-corruption court in Pakistan in the Avenfiled corruption case, is on the verge of kidney failure, say Pakistani media reports. A medical panel has recommended that there is an urgent need to shift PML(N) leader from the Adiala jail to a hospital.

Updating…………

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More