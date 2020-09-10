Almost 4 weeks after the deadly blast rocked the port of Lebanese capital, a massive fire is raging at the Beirut port. As per the reports, there has been no immediate information about what caused Thursday's fire, which sent a large column of black smoke into the sky.

Over a month after a powerful blast rocked the port of Lebanese capital, a massive fire is raging at the Beirut port. There has been no immediate information about what caused Thursday’s fire, which sent a large column of black smoke into the sky, reported Al Jazeera. The report citing the Lebanese army said the blaze was at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the port’s duty-free zone.

Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire, the agency said in its report. The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place last month claimed the lives of at least 190 people while over 6,000 were injured.

The explosion, which caused massive damages and prompted the country’s government to resign, was blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

The number of those killed in the powerful blast in the port of Beirut in early August has risen to 190 and over 6,500 have been injured, the Lebanese government said on Sunday. Previous reports indicated that more than 170 people were killed in the explosion.

According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the blast.

