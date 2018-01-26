In the list of best places to live in the world, Norway was placed at the summit by World Economic Forum. The only non-European nation to manage a spot in the top 10 of the list was Australia. Among the top nations, Germany was at 12th, Canada at 17th, France closely followed at 18th while the United Kingdom was at 21st. WEF ranked the United States, the biggest economy on the planet, at the 23rd spot and Japan at 24th.

There are barely two analogous collective opinions when it comes to a happy life as different entities have different projections of a perfect life. World Economic Forum (WEF) took several factors into account and interestingly voted Norway as the best place to live in the entire world. This has come just after the United States President Donald Trump very unequivocally said that he wants the American immigrants to come from the European nations like Norway, rather than “s**thole African countries.”

But if the proclamation of WEF is taken into consideration, it is highly unlikely that Norwegians would ever leave their nation. Now, the emerging of Norway as the best place to live is interesting because the country does not pass any economical parameters with flying colours. India, which consistently remains out of the picture when the lists of greener pastures are talked about, boasts of a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at least 10 times stronger than Norway. The United States belittles Norwegian GDP by miles yet Norway has been voted ahead of these giants of commerce.

According to WEF, world’s 29 advanced economies boosted their growth and development score by over 3% in the past five years but on the contrary, there is a surge in income inequality. The Forum voted Norway as the best because it lies second overall for intergenerational equity and third for the two other pillars of the index: growth & development, and inclusion. Apparently, money is not equally proportionate to the happiness and Norway has proved that.