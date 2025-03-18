Home
Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space, Watch The Splashdown

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space, Watch The Splashdown


NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The duo landed in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST after a 17-hour journey from the ISS.

The first visuals from the capsule showed Williams and Wilmore inside Crew Dragon as they prepared for re-entry. SpaceX confirmed a successful splashdown, marking the completion of their extended mission, which was originally planned for just eight days but got delayed due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Williams, a veteran astronaut with multiple space missions, was greeted with celebrations upon her return. Her ancestral village in Gujarat, India, had even organized special prayers for her safe landing.

Watch the first moments of their return as NASA and SpaceX share footage of the successful splashdown.

