Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘We’ll Find The Cause Of Increasing Autism Rates By Fall’ RFK Jr. Makes Bold Pledge—But Experts Aren’t Convinced

‘We’ll Find The Cause Of Increasing Autism Rates By Fall’ RFK Jr. Makes Bold Pledge—But Experts Aren’t Convinced

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has vowed to uncover the cause of rising autism rates by September, launching a sweeping global research effort. His promise, made during a cabinet meeting with President Trump, has reignited controversy over long-debunked vaccine-autism claims.

‘We’ll Find The Cause Of Increasing Autism Rates By Fall’ RFK Jr. Makes Bold Pledge—But Experts Aren’t Convinced

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. vows to identify the cause of rising autism rates by September, sparking debate over vaccine-autism claims.


The US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) has committed to identifying the cause of rising autism rates by September, launching an extensive global research effort. The promise was made during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, where he addressed President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

“We have launched a massive testing and research effort that’s gonna involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” said Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

Autism Rates Have Increased Significantly

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism prevalence has surged from 1 in 150 children in the year 2000 to 1 in 36 today. Kennedy warned that this number may rise further, potentially reaching 1 in 31.

President Trump responded to Kennedy’s ambitious pledge by emphasizing the significance of the research. “There will be no bigger news conference than that, if you can come up with that answer,” Trump said. “Where you stop taking something, you stop eating something or maybe it’s a shot, but something’s causing it.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Experts Point to Multiple Factors Behind the Increase in Autism Rates

Despite Kennedy’s assertion that a single cause may be pinpointed, leading autism experts stress that the rise in diagnoses is due to a range of factors. These include increased awareness, improved screening tools, and changes in diagnostic criteria.

“There are many causes of autism,” states Autism Speaks. “Research suggests that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) develops from a combination of genetic and environmental influences, including social determinants.”

Kennedy’s Controversial Stance on Vaccines and Autism

Kennedy has long promoted the discredited theory that vaccines contribute to autism. His past advocacy has drawn criticism from the scientific and medical communities. During his confirmation hearing as HHS Secretary, he refused to disavow these beliefs.

Under his leadership, HHS has announced that the CDC will conduct a large-scale study examining the possible connection between vaccines and autism. The Washington Post reports that vaccine skeptic David Geier has been appointed to lead the study. Geier, who has been disciplined for practicing medicine without a license in Maryland, has previously published papers claiming a link between vaccines and autism.

Autism Advocacy Groups Reject Vaccine-Autism Link

Leading autism advocacy organizations, including Autism Speaks, the Autism Society of America, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), and the Autism Science Foundation, have consistently stated that vaccines do not cause autism.

“RFK Jr.’s comment is a clear signal that HHS intends to produce rigged and fraudulent research that supports Kennedy and Trump’s pre-existing beliefs in a connection between autism and vaccines,” the Autistic Self Advocacy Network said in a statement.

Colin Killick, ASAN’s executive director, voiced skepticism about Kennedy’s proposed timeline. “It seems quite clear that he is forging ahead with rushing out misinformation to the public about the supposed causes of autism,” Killick said. “The timeline Kennedy is proposing is far too fast for any genuine scientific research to be conducted.”

Also Read: ‘Make America Rich Again’: AI Videos Of Tired American Workers Go Viral Amid US-China Trade War | Watch

Filed under

Autism US Secretary of Health RFK Jr.

Taliban detains men over

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. vow

‘We’ll Find The Cause Of Increasing Autism Rates By Fall’ RFK Jr. Makes Bold Pledge—But...
Tahawwur Rana extradited

Explained: How Foreign Media Covered The Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Plotter Tahawwur Rana
Just as the tariff fight

‘Make America Rich Again’: AI Videos Of Tired American Workers Go Viral Amid US-China Trade...
PM Modi is on a day-long

PM Modi To Inaugurate Key Projects In Varanasi Today; Find Full Schedule
newsx

Who’s Replacing Annamalai? BJP Eyes Leadership Reset In Tamil Nadu Amid Shah’s Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer

Explained: How Foreign Media Covered The Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Plotter Tahawwur Rana

Explained: How Foreign Media Covered The Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Plotter Tahawwur Rana

‘Make America Rich Again’: AI Videos Of Tired American Workers Go Viral Amid US-China Trade War | Watch

‘Make America Rich Again’: AI Videos Of Tired American Workers Go Viral Amid US-China Trade...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Key Projects In Varanasi Today; Find Full Schedule

PM Modi To Inaugurate Key Projects In Varanasi Today; Find Full Schedule

Who’s Replacing Annamalai? BJP Eyes Leadership Reset In Tamil Nadu Amid Shah’s Visit

Who’s Replacing Annamalai? BJP Eyes Leadership Reset In Tamil Nadu Amid Shah’s Visit

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide