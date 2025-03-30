‘We’ll Get Greenland, 100%’: Trump Reiterates His Plan To Acquire Greenland, Says Military Force Not Off the Table

President Trump doubled down on his ambition to acquire Greenland, insisting the U.S. must secure the island—by diplomacy or, if necessary, force. His comments came as Vice President JD Vance accused Denmark of neglecting Greenland’s security.

President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to acquiring Greenland, stating in an interview on Saturday that he would not rule out the use of military force, though he believed it might not be necessary. His remarks came a day after Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials visited a U.S. military base on the island.

Trump: ‘We’ll Get Greenland, 100%’

Speaking to NBC News, Trump confirmed that discussions about annexing the arctic country had taken place within his administration.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%,” Trump said.

The statement follows a visit by Vance and other U.S. officials to Pituffik Space Base in the country, during which Vance criticized Denmark’s handling of the territory’s security. He suggested that Greenland should consider breaking away from Denmark to facilitate talks with the U.S. about potential acquisition.

Vance Criticizes Denmark’s Security Efforts for Greenland

During his visit on Friday, Vance accused Denmark of underfunding Greenland’s security, leaving it vulnerable to external threats from Russia and China.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of the country,” Vance said. “That has to change. And because it hasn’t changed, this is why President Trump’s policy in Greenland is what it is.”

Despite his strong remarks, Vance denied that his statements indicated a shift in the administration’s approach. He clarified that while Trump was committed to acquiring the arctic country, military action was not currently being pursued.

“We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary,” Vance said at Pituffik Space Base.

Trump: ‘Nothing Off the Table’

In his NBC interview, Trump echoed Vance’s sentiments but maintained that military force remained a possibility.

“No, I never take military force off the table. But I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” Trump said. “We have an obligation to protect the world. This is world peace, this is international security. And I have that obligation while I’m president. No, I don’t take anything off the table.”

Vance’s visit to the arctic country came after a previously planned trip by his wife, Usha Vance, was canceled due to backlash from Greenland’s former prime minister, who labeled the visit “highly aggressive” and a “provocation.” The Greenlandic government had also stated that the U.S. delegation was not invited to tour the island.

Instead, the vice president and other officials, including National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, proceeded with a military-focused visit to Pituffik Space Base.

Denmark, Greenland Respond to U.S. Pressure

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen pushed back against Vance’s remarks, posting a video on social media in which he defended his country’s policies and criticized the tone of the Trump administration’s comments.

“This is not how you speak to your close allies,” Rasmussen said, adding that Denmark remains open to working with the U.S. to strengthen its military presence in the arctic country.

Greenland’s newly elected prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, also responded, calling the U.S. comments disrespectful.

“These remarks show a lack of respect for Greenland and its people,” Nielsen said.

Trump Remains Unyielding

Despite opposition from Denmark and Greenland’s leadership, Trump maintained that Greenland was essential to U.S. national security.

“We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland,” he said on Friday at the White House.

Denmark, a NATO ally, continues to assert sovereignty over the arctic country, while residents of the island have expressed strong opposition to becoming part of the United States. However, Trump has shown no signs of backing down from his efforts to bring Greenland under U.S. control.

