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Home > World News > We’ll Go Back to Dropping Bombs: Trump Warns Iran of Fresh Military Strikes If Tehran Fails to Honour Proposed Peace Agreement

We’ll Go Back to Dropping Bombs: Trump Warns Iran of Fresh Military Strikes If Tehran Fails to Honour Proposed Peace Agreement

Donald Trump has warned Iran that military action could resume if Tehran fails to comply with a proposed peace agreement. Speaking at the G7 Summit, Trump said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is not final and threatened renewed bombing if Iran "doesn't behave."

Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 18:13 IST

US IRAN DEAL:  President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent a clear warning to Iran: he’s ready to restart military action if they don’t stick to their promises. This comes just two days before the US and Iran are supposed to sign an agreement aiming to end the war between them. Speaking at the G7, Trump played down the finality of the deal. “No, it’s not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding,” he told reporters, referring to the pact expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday. Trump sat next to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and didn’t mince words. “If I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them.” He was even more blunt, saying, “If they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

Trump Issues Stark Threat to Iran

Trump Says US-Iran Peace Memorandum Is ‘Not Final’

Trump also brought up what he called decades of misbehaviour from Iran: “Because they misbehaved for 47 years,” he said, nodding to Iran’s history since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the US-backed shah. He pointed out the US-Israeli war against Iran started back on February 28, when American airstrikes killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

True to form, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding with Iran to end their conflict wasn’t set in stone and he’s ready to restart bombing if Tehran steps out of line. During a press conference at the G7 Summit in France, sitting beside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump made it clear: “It’s not final. It’s just a memorandum of understanding. If I don’t like the text, we’ll go back to dropping bombs on their heads. If they don’t behave, we’ll do it again. They’ve misbehaved for 47 years.”

Trump’s Explosive G7 Remarks Put Iran on Notice

Just a few days earlier, Trump had announced that the US and Iran had wrapped up a deal to end their 107-day conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil, after both sides signed the agreement in Switzerland. But now, Trump’s message is blunt: nothing’s agreed until he’s satisfied, and if Tehran doesn’t cooperate, military action is back on the table.

Negotiations for a final US-Iran settlement are set to kick off Friday, right after the Swiss signing ceremony. Talks will roll on for sixty days as both sides work through the details. The decision was made by US President Donald Trump via Truth Social on Sunday evening, relieving some tensions in the international energy market, as it has been reported that the peace agreement is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on June 19.

“It has become final. Congratulations, everyone! The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran has finally been signed. I authorise the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and at the same time authorise the lift of the US Naval Blockade against Iran. Ships of the world, you may proceed to action. The Oil may flow!” Trump declared. But according to Trump’s next post, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened Friday.

ALSO READ: From ‘Melodi’ Jokes to Macron’s Trump Remarks: Most Unfiltered, Viral Moments From G7 Summit 

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We’ll Go Back to Dropping Bombs: Trump Warns Iran of Fresh Military Strikes If Tehran Fails to Honour Proposed Peace Agreement
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