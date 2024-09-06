West Bank Violence: American-Turkish Activist Killed Amid Israeli Forces’ Gunfire

A 26-year-old American-Turkish woman, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, was shot dead on Friday in the occupied West Bank during a protest against Jewish settlement expansion. The incident occurred in the town of Beita, near Nablus, where Israeli forces were present.

Eygi, who held dual citizenship with the US and Turkey, was participating in the demonstration organized by the International Solidarity Movement, a pro-Palestinian group. Eyewitnesses and local media report that she was shot by Israeli troops. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated they are “looking into reports” concerning the death of a foreign national in the area.

Reactions from Officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed sorrow over the “tragic loss,” while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident as “barbaric.” Turkey’s foreign ministry described Eygi’s death as resulting from actions by “Israeli occupation soldiers.”

The White House has not assigned blame but has called for an investigation into the incident. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that Washington is urgently seeking more information about the circumstances surrounding Eygi’s death.

Details of the Incident

Eygi, originally from Antalya, Turkey, was rushed to a hospital in Nablus but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Dr. Fouad Nafaa, head of Rafidia Hospital, reported that Eygi had suffered a “gunshot wound to the head.”

According to the IDF, their forces responded with live fire toward individuals involved in violent activities and stone-throwing. The IDF is reviewing the details and circumstances of the incident, including the claim that Eygi was hit by a shot fired during these events.

Eyewitness Accounts

Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli activist present at the protest, described hearing multiple shots and finding Eygi bleeding from her head. He attempted to assist her and ensure she received medical attention, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Pollak criticized the IDF’s account, suggesting that Eygi’s shooting was a separate incident from the reported clashes and that she was not involved in any stone-throwing activities. His remarks highlight the ongoing debate and scrutiny regarding the incident.

Context of the Conflict

The shooting comes amid broader tensions in the West Bank. Israeli forces had recently concluded a major operation in Jenin city and its refugee camp, resulting in numerous casualties. The Palestinian health ministry reported at least 36 deaths during the operation, including both armed group members and civilians.

The expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is considered illegal under international law, remains a contentious issue. Over 700,000 Jews live in these settlements, despite widespread condemnation from the UN and various governments.

The tragic death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has intensified calls for clarity and accountability in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

