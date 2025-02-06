Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
West Point Disbands Clubs Focused On Gender, Race, And Ethnicity Following Trump’s DEI Directive

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point recently disbanded a dozen cadet clubs centered on ethnicity, gender, race, and sexuality.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point recently disbanded a dozen cadet clubs centered on ethnicity, gender, race, and sexuality. This move follows directives from the Trump administration aimed at dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across federal agencies.

Among the disbanded clubs are:

  • Asian-Pacific Forum Club
  • Latin Cultural Club
  • National Society of Black Engineers Club
  • Society of Women Engineers Club
  • Corbin Forum (a leadership club for female cadets)
  • Spectrum (a gay-straight alliance)

These groups, previously sponsored by West Point’s diversity office, have been ordered to cease activities immediately.

Trump’s Executive Order on DEI Programs

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order mandated the suspension and eventual termination of federal diversity programs. This decision aligns with a broader effort to halt initiatives aimed at fostering diversity and inclusion within federal institutions.

West Point released a statement clarifying that over 100 clubs remain active at the academy. The leadership emphasized its commitment to providing cadets with opportunities for academic, military, and physical growth while adhering to updated Army policies.

Review of Cultural Awareness Events

The Defense Department has issued guidance against using resources to host cultural awareness events such as Black History Month. The directive states that fostering unity among service members must take precedence over activities that “divide the force.”

Former West Point cadet Geoffrey Easterling expressed disappointment over the decision, emphasizing the value of these clubs. “It was just community. There wasn’t any teaching of all these things people are worried about,” he said.

These groups, according to Easterling, provided academic support, mentorship, and opportunities for cadets to connect with diverse peers.

The Role of DEI Programs in the Military

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have historically aimed to support marginalized communities. Critics, however, argue that these programs unfairly discriminate against other groups, including white service members.

The decision to disband these clubs raises concerns about the future of inclusivity within military institutions. While service academies have made strides toward diversity, female cadets and cadets of color have often faced hostility and unique challenges.

West Point’s decision marks a significant shift in policy and underscores the impact of the Trump administration’s stance on DEI initiatives. As the military navigates these changes, questions remain about how future cadets will build connections and foster understanding in an increasingly diverse world.

