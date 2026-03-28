‘We’ve Been In Contact’: US-Iran Tensions Continue As Marc Rubio Reveals Indirect Talks, No Official Response From Tehran Yet

Despite both parties continuing to communicate through indirect means, the US has confirmed it is still waiting for a formal response from Iran regarding the US’ proposal concerning the ongoing conflict. U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided clarification at a press conference following U.S. officials’ attendance at high level diplomatic meetings that there are indications of communication regarding back-and-forth between the two countries, however, it remains unclear whether these communications are official.

Rubio stated, “We have not received a formal response; however, we have been in contact and have communicated through our different messaging services, indicating that the Iranian government has had some willingness to engage in discussions regarding issues relevant to this matter.”

Rubio’s statements indicate a lack of clarit

Although both countries are currently engaged in discussions and potential negotiations with regard to the conflict, Rubio’s statements indicate a lack of clarity surrounding any outcome. The US continues to advocate for an end to the conflict through proposals and indirect diplomatic channels, however, Iran has yet to formally accept or reject this opportunity.

There are unconfirmed reports that Iran is anticipated to submit a counter-proposal in response to the US, and that the two nations continue to maintain lines of communication through intermediaries. Furthermore, recent developments indicate that both countries may agree to commence direct negotiations in the near future; however, no confirmations have been made at this time.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue While Fighting Worsens

Although negotiations continue, fighting has not decreased enough to stop the military actions of the U.S. and its partners. As a result, the United States remains confident that the battle against Iran will end in a timely fashion, and the President has indicated that either side could conclude operations with one another quickly. While there are other nations applying international pressure to reach a negotiated settlement, there are also other nations applying pressure to do the opposite (i.e., escalate this conflict).

There Are Increasing International Calls for an Accommodation Between the United States and Iran

International leaders have been calling on Iran to work with the United States in a constructive manner to reach an accommodation between the two nations. Many leaders believe that an extended conflict will result in additional instability in the Middle East, which could adversely affect global energy markets.