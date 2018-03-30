S President Donald Trump talked with his defense secretary on Thursday to discuss how the military budget might fund the construction of a wall on the Mexican frontier. The United States is testing prototype sections of a 30-foot (nine-meter) high wall to be built along sections of the United States southern border to halt migrants and smugglers. On Wednesday, he tweeted out misleading pictures of a fence barricading as the Wall.

President Trump who won the election in 2016 by promising a wall to keep out Mexican immigrants, touted the early stages of construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, promising to “get that sucker built” in a campaign-style speech Thursday in Richfield, Ohio. The speech, which lasted over an hour, was slated to help roll out his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, but he also hit a wide range of agenda items, including his paramount campaign promise: the border wall. “We started our wall—what a thing of beauty,” Trump said, noting critics suggested he would give up. “Has he given up? No, I never give up.” Trump added: “We’re getting that sucker built!”

The president’s comments come after he floated the idea of reprogramming military-designated funding to finance construction of the wall. Congressional sources told Fox News this week the move would be impossible without congressional approval at some point in the “reprogramming process,” as the money would need to be moved from one agency to another. The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package that was passed last week designated only $1.6 billion toward construction of the wall. The president repeatedly has called the $1.6 billion a down payment for the wall.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL! pic.twitter.com/pmCNoxxlkH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

“The wall looks good. It’s properly designed. That what I do. I build,” Trump said. “I was always very good at building, I think better than being president. I was very good at building. But I think I’ll be better as president… that will be good.” Trump discussed the different prototypes reviewed for construction of the wall and said that “we have something special happening” in the early stages of building.

The images that US President Donald Trump shared in a tweet about being briefed on the start of his signature wall were actually of cranes replacing a barrier fence along the Mexican border, according to reports.

“Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!” the president tweeted on Wednesday, along with four photos apparently from the scene of a small barrier replacement project in Calexico, California. According to the New York Post, the images were from a months-long project — plans for which began in 2009 — to replace a 3.6km stretch of a barrier along the Mexican border, the LA Times reported, citing a recent statement from US Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents emphasized that it should not be confused with Trump’s long-promised 3200km wall that he said Mexico would pay for.

The infrastructure plan, which the president tweeted about minutes after he finished his speech, also would include a $50 billion commitment to building in rural communities, which he said were too often left behind. “We will transform our roads and bridges from a source of endless frustration into a source of incredible pride,” Trump said, noting that 40 percent of bridges in the U.S. were built before the first moon landing.

The $1.5 trillion plan is slated to invest n the American worker, transform the permit program by further slashing regulations, and invest in the rural communities — all through a partnership between federal, state and local governments, and aid from the private sector, officials have said.

