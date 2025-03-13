What Are Russia’s Demands To The U.S. For Ending The War In Ukraine?

Russia has once again laid out its demands to the U.S. in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, but the core conditions remain unchanged. As diplomatic talks continue, the world watches to see whether Moscow is serious about peace—or merely buying time.

Russia has presented the United States with a list of demands aimed at securing a deal to end its war against Ukraine and resetting diplomatic relations with Washington, according to reports.

Kremlin’s Terms Remain Consistent

While the exact details of Moscow’s demands remain unclear, it is uncertain whether Russia is willing to engage in peace talks with Kyiv before these conditions are met. Russian and American officials have been in discussions over the past three weeks, both in-person and virtually, to address these terms, the reports mention.

The Kremlin’s demands, according to reports, are broad and largely similar to previous conditions it has presented to Ukraine, the U.S., and NATO. These include Kyiv being barred from NATO membership, an agreement prohibiting the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, and international recognition of Russian claims over Crimea and four additional Ukrainian regions.

Russia has also insisted that the U.S. and NATO address what it describes as the “root causes” of the war, including NATO’s eastward expansion, a long-standing grievance Moscow has raised over the past two decades. Some of these concerns have been discussed in past negotiations with the U.S. and Europe, including a series of meetings between Russia and the Biden administration in late 2021 and early 2022.

Trump Awaits Putin’s Response on Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

As diplomatic talks continue, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to respond to a proposed 30-day ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that he would accept such a truce as a preliminary step toward broader peace negotiations.

However, Putin’s position on the ceasefire remains unclear, and no final decision has been made. Some U.S. officials, lawmakers, and experts remain skeptical, warning that Putin could use a temporary truce to further divide the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe while undermining the peace process.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Zelenskiy described a recent meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia as constructive. He also expressed hope that a temporary ceasefire could serve as a foundation for a more comprehensive peace agreement.

Historical Context of Moscow’s Demands Regarding Ukraine

Russia’s latest demands echo those it has raised over the years, some of which have been part of formal negotiations with the U.S. and European powers. Before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Moscow had engaged in diplomatic efforts with Washington to secure concessions on military operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Although the Biden administration rejected some of these conditions, it sought to prevent an invasion by engaging Russia on several issues. However, these diplomatic efforts ultimately failed, leading to the outbreak of war.

