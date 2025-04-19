Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  What Are The 50501 Protests And Why They're Happening Across All 50 US States Today

What Are The 50501 Protests And Why They’re Happening Across All 50 US States Today

In an unprecedented display of nationwide dissent, the 50501 Protests have erupted across all 50 states today, uniting millions under one banner of resistance. Born online and fueled by escalating tensions under President Trump’s second term, the movement marks its most ambitious action yet.

What Are The 50501 Protests And Why They’re Happening Across All 50 US States Today

50501 Protests erupt in all 50 states as millions rally against Trump’s second-term policies in a nationwide day of peaceful resistance.


In an unprecedented show of coordinated activism, the grassroots movement known as 50501 protests is leading demonstrations in all 50 U.S. states today—Saturday—united under the banner of “50 protests, 50 states, one day.”

This large-scale mobilization is the latest from a group that has rapidly expanded in scope and visibility since President Donald Trump returned to office in January. These protests follow the group’s earlier national and global demonstrations, including “Not My Presidents Day” in February and this month’s “Hands Off” global protests.

Why the Protests Matter

Since re-entering office, President Trump has issued a series of executive orders that, according to critics, have significantly altered the federal government’s structure and priorities. These measures have included:

  • Rolling back environmental protections
  • Aggressively tightening immigration enforcement
  • Limiting access for the press
  • Restructuring federal departments
  • Challenging judicial rulings
  • Making statements questioning electoral legitimacy

50501 Movement Committed to Peaceful Protests

Among the areas drawing sharpest criticism are decisions made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), now led by Elon Musk. Protesters argue DOGE’s reforms have had ripple effects on the stock market, cost of living, and government operations at large.

The protests also arrive amid fears of heightened police and immigration enforcement. Organizers have warned participants to expect increased law enforcement presence, and in some locations, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may be present.

Despite these risks, organizers emphasize the movement is committed to peaceful, democratic principles.

“The movement is firmly grounded in non-violence,” the group said in a public advisory.

What Is the 50501 Movement?

The 50501 Movement emerged in early 2025 as a grassroots response to President Trump’s second-term policies. The name reflects their goal: 50 protests in 50 states on one day.

The idea for this National Day of Action was born on Reddit, then quickly gained momentum across other social platforms. The group’s strategy has been inspired by previous mass movements, notably the January 2017 Women’s March—one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

For this Saturday’s demonstrations, 50501 hopes to reach an ambitious participation benchmark: 3.5% of the U.S. population, or over 11 million people. The number is seen as a tipping point for meaningful, sustained resistance.

A 50501 affiliate group, We (the People) Dissent, has listed more than 525 events occurring today under the broader anti-Trump umbrella, highlighting the decentralized but interconnected nature of the effort.

Protesters Reach Vice President JD Vance’s Home

In Washington, D.C., some protesters made their way to the official residence of Vice President JD Vance, located on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory. Among the crowd, demonstrators displayed signs mocking Vance’s best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

One poster read, “JD’s Nazi Elegy writing a legacy of shame for your children and History.”

However, Vance was not in the country during the protest. He was in Rome, where he met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The Vatican noted their discussion focused on, “…the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”

Observers saw the lack of a meeting with Pope Francis as a diplomatic snub. The Pope has previously condemned Trump’s mass deportation efforts, calling them a “disgrace” and a “grave sin”, compounding the symbolism of the protest outside Vance’s home.

Controversy: JD Vance and the Kilmar Abrego Garcia Deportation

Vice President Vance is also under fire for his false claims related to the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented immigrant and father from Maryland.

In 2019, a court ruled that Garcia could not be deported. However, under Trump’s second administration, Garcia was wrongly deported, even by the administration’s own admission. Vance, in an effort to defend the move, falsely alleged that Garcia was a convicted MS-13 gang member, a claim that has since been debunked.

This incident has further fueled anger toward the administration’s immigration stance, especially among communities directly affected by such policies.

Also Read: US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

50501 Movement

What Are The 50501 Protests And Why They’re Happening Across All 50 US States Today
