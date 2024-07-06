What Are the Newly Elected Britain's PM Keir Starmer's Plans for the Country?

With a bold statement and vision of rebuilding Britain “brick by brick”, the country’s new prime minister sets series of priorities and aims for the betterment of millions of working-class families.

Shortly after his win, Immediately following the meeting, the newly elected leader held his first live press conference as prime minister at 10 Downing Street, updating the nation on his plans to accomplish the goals he has set for the incoming Labour Party government, including repairing the “broken” National Health Service (NHS).

Keir Starmer’s Mindset

1. He is going to establish a one-o-one contact with all the four regions of Britain that are United Kingdom, Scotland followed by Northern Ireland and Wales.

He said, “For the first time in 20-plus years we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales and that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom and therefore I shall set off tomorrow [Sunday] to be in all four nations,”.

2. In reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Starmer will take NATO pretty seriously. He said, “It is of course an important time for NATO. It is for me to be absolutely clear that the first duty of my government is security and defence and to make clear our unshakable support of NATO towards Ukraine,”

3. He also confirmed that the the Rwanda scheme of deporting illegal migrants to the African country will be abandoned in favour of a new plan to tackle the problem.

4. The Starmer govt. will be dedicated towards the growth of the economy, which his administration is depending on to fund essential public service investments without raising taxes or taking on additional debt.

5. His sights will be also majorly on correcting Britain’s National Health Sevice.

