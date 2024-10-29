What Are The Reasons Behind Israel’s Ban On UNRWA | Explained

In a significant move, Israel’s Knesset has enacted two laws that will effectively ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within Israeli borders. This decision marks a pivotal shift in Israel’s complex and often contentious relationship with the agency, which plays a vital role in providing humanitarian support to Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

UNRWA: A Lifeline for Palestinian Refugees

Established in 1948, UNRWA is tasked with supporting Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled during the Arab-Israeli conflict. Currently, it serves nearly six million registered refugees across the region, offering essential services including education, healthcare, and food assistance. In Gaza alone, approximately 1.9 million individuals rely on UNRWA for basic needs, making it a critical player amid an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Legislative Changes and Their Justifications

The Israeli legislation was passed overwhelmingly, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserting that the decision was necessary due to alleged links between UNRWA staff and Hamas. Netanyahu stated, “UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable.” The laws formally sever Israel’s diplomatic ties with the agency and prohibit all operations within its borders, effective in 90 days.

Supporters of the ban argue that it is crucial to safeguard Israeli security. Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “If the United Nations is not willing to clean this organisation from terrorism, then we have to take measures to protect our people.”

International Response

The reaction from the international community has been swift and largely negative. Key allies including France, Germany, and Canada have expressed deep concern over the implications of the ban. UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the legislation, affirming that it undermines international obligations and that there is no viable alternative to UNRWA’s role in Gaza.

The United States, a long-time ally of Israel and a major contributor to UNRWA, also voiced apprehensions, highlighting the timing of the decision and its potential to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation.

Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

As the conflict in Gaza escalates, the ban on UNRWA poses severe risks to the region’s already precarious humanitarian landscape. Recent reports indicate that over 43,000 individuals, primarily civilians, have lost their lives amid ongoing hostilities, with the majority being women and children.

The situation is exacerbated by significant shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, particularly in northern Gaza. With UNRWA’s educational services now at risk, over 650,000 children face the prospect of losing access to schooling, which could jeopardize their futures and contribute to a cycle of despair and instability.

Potential for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts

Amid the growing chaos, international mediators are intensifying efforts to negotiate a ceasefire that could allow for increased humanitarian aid. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has proposed a temporary ceasefire, and discussions involving the U.S. and Qatar are underway to broker an agreement. However, a definitive response from Hamas remains uncertain, complicating the diplomatic landscape.

Israel’s recent legislation against UNRWA represents not just a shift in policy but also a potential escalation in the humanitarian crisis facing Gaza. As the international community calls for reconsideration and emphasizes the necessity of UNRWA’s work, the implications of this decision may reverberate far beyond the region, affecting millions reliant on humanitarian assistance.

