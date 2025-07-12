LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 13, 2025? Check Tips, Hints And Answer To Puzzle Number 1485

Wordle #1485 answer for July 13, 2025, is GNOME. The five-letter puzzle stumped many with its tricky clues: starts with G, ends with a vowel, no repeated letters, and refers to a garden statue. Check hints, past answers, and why Wordle remains a global favourite.

Wordle Hints For July 13, 2025
Wordle Hints For July 13, 2025

Last Updated: July 13, 2025 02:48:51 IST

Wordle isn’t just another mindless online game—it’s a genuine daily challenge, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, you’re faced with a new five-letter puzzle. The objective is simple: figure out the word before you run out of your six guesses.

If you’re aiming to keep your streak alive, don’t worry—there’s no shame in seeking a little help. Below, you’ll find hints and the solution for puzzle #1485 (July 13, 2025).

Here’s how it works: you get six chances to guess the secret word. After each attempt, you’ll receive immediate feedback. A yellow tile means the letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Green tiles indicate you’ve placed the right letter in the right position. Grey tiles? Those letters aren’t in the word at all. Wordle might look easy at first, but it can stump even the most seasoned puzzle fans.

Previous Wordle Answers:

July 4: CURVE  
July 5: BALER  
July 6: ATRIA  
July 7: STILT  
July 8: DREAD  
July 9: NOVEL  
July 10: JUMPY  
July 11: BRAND  
July 12: EXILE  

Hints for Today’s Wordle (July 13)

Before revealing today’s answer, here are a few clues. If you’d rather solve it yourself, now’s your chance to stop reading.

Hint 1: There are no repeated letters in today’s answer.
Hint 2: The word contains two vowels.
Hint 3: It begins with the letter G.
Hint 4: The word ends with a vowel.
Hint 5: The answer refers to a legendary creature, often seen as a garden statue.

Today’s Wordle Answer: GNOME

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 puzzles and four years since its debut, Wordle remains a daily ritual for millions. What started as a way to pass time during the pandemic has stuck around as a favourite for anyone who enjoys word games and a quick mental challenge.

There’s only one puzzle each day, and everyone’s working on the same word, which adds a sense of competition and connection. Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that around 3 million people played Wordle worldwide. That number alone shows just how much the game has become a part of daily life for so many.

