Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Are Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Sparking Economic Concerns Worldwide?

What Are Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Sparking Economic Concerns Worldwide?

Trump’s latest tariff push, dubbed "Liberation Day," aims to reshape the U.S. economy—but experts warn it could spark a global financial storm. As details emerge, markets and policymakers brace for potential upheaval.

What Are Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Sparking Economic Concerns Worldwide?

Trump's sweeping tariffs could reshape the U.S. economy—but experts warn of rising costs, market turmoil, and a possible recession.


President Donald Trump is poised to unveil an expansive plan on Wednesday that could impose tariffs on goods worth potentially trillions of dollars imported into the United States.

Though specific details regarding the scope and rates of these tariffs remain unclear, Trump has declared the move as “Liberation Day,” arguing that his aggressive tariff strategy will rejuvenate the U.S. economy. According to the president, the plan aims to bolster domestic manufacturing and generate substantial revenue for the federal government.

However, economists, investors, and business leaders caution that the sweeping tariffs could have dire consequences. They warn that the policy may drive up consumer prices, slow economic growth, and even push the U.S. toward a recession. Financial markets have already reacted negatively in anticipation of the announcement, with major indexes experiencing their worst start to a year since 2022.

Understanding Liberation Day Tariffs: How They Work

Tariffs function as taxes imposed on imported goods. When a U.S. company imports an affected product, it must pay a fee to the federal government before the item enters the country. These payments are collected by Customs and Border Protection and contribute to government revenue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For example, if a major retailer imports sneakers from China, it must pay a tariff at a U.S. port of entry before selling the shoes domestically. The same rule applies to manufacturers bringing in parts or raw materials to produce goods in the U.S., as well as food distributors importing fresh produce for American grocery stores.

The tariff is calculated based on the product’s declared value at the time of entry into the U.S., rather than its final retail price. The collected funds are then directed to the U.S. Treasury, similar to other tax revenue sources.

Trump’s Aggressive Liberation Day Tariffs

Historically, tariffs have been used as a tool to protect domestic industries from foreign competition while also serving as a significant revenue source for governments. However, trade policies began shifting in the late 1990s with the establishment of the World Trade Organization and efforts by Western nations to open global markets. These policies aimed to lower consumer prices and promote economic development in less affluent countries.

Now, Trump is seeking to reverse that trend with an aggressive tariff strategy. His plan could impose some of the steepest and most widespread tariffs in modern American history—potentially even surpassing the infamous 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariffs, which economists widely agree exacerbated the Great Depression.

Trump’s Justifications for the Tariff Strategy

Trump and his administration have cited multiple reasons for ramping up tariffs, often offering mixed explanations for their trade policy.

Earlier in his presidency, Trump claimed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China were meant to penalize these countries for failing to curb fentanyl shipments into the U.S. He has also wielded tariffs as a diplomatic pressure tool, threatening countries like Colombia with tariffs unless they complied with U.S. demands, such as accepting deported citizens.

More recently, Trump has framed tariffs as a retaliatory measure against countries that impose tariffs on U.S. goods. He argues that these so-called “retaliatory tariffs” will incentivize companies to shift manufacturing back to the United States by making overseas production more costly. Additionally, Trump has suggested that tariffs could serve as a major revenue source for the federal government—potentially even replacing income taxes.

“I think it’s going to be something that’s going to bring a lot of wealth back to our country,” Trump stated on Monday.

Also Read: US Approves $5.58 Billion Fighter Jet Sale To Philippines Amid Rising Tensions With China

Filed under

Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs

Wall Street is set for a

Wall Street Faces Losses Ahead of Trump’s Latest Tariff Announcement
newsx

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications
UK Foreign Secretary Davi

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina
newsx

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts
Newsmax stock soars 2,200

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value
newsx

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Wall Street Faces Losses Ahead of Trump’s Latest Tariff Announcement

Wall Street Faces Losses Ahead of Trump’s Latest Tariff Announcement

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina

UK Foreign Secretary Urges Progress In Kosovo-Serbia Talks During Visit to Pristina

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts

Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value

Christopher Ruddy’s Newsmax Stock Soars 2,200% After IPO, Surpassing Fox Corp In Market Value

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture